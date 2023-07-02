Joe Gelhardt failed to make a major impact with Sunderland, following his January arrival from Leeds United, but could be in for a big season in the Championship with the Whites in 2023/24.

Gelhardt joined Leeds from Wigan Athletic in 2020 for a reported fee of just £1 million, due to the Latics financial issues at the time.

He proceeded to score bundles of goals for Leeds' youth sides, and was quickly in the first-team frame under Marcelo Bielsa.

The 21-year-old has made 41 appearances for the Whites, most of which have come as a substitute, and he has scored or assisted nine goals in that time.

In January, the forward joined Sunderland on loan, where he scored three and assisted three in 20 games for Tony Mowbray's side.

It was a mixed spell at the Stadium of Light for the young forward, who was initially signed to play with Ross Stewart or Ellis Simms as part of a front two.

Simms was then promptly recalled by Everton at the same time as Stewart picking up a season ending injury, forcing Mowbray to play Gelhardt as a lone striker, given that he was the only senior striker at the club.

How do Leeds get the best out of Gelhardt?

Gelhardt joined Sunderland from Leeds United on a short-term loan in January.

The 21-year-old's confidence can't be at its peak right now, such was the mixed form shown at Sunderland.

However, 2023/24 is the season for Gelhardt's Elland Road career to properly kickstart beyond a bit-part role as a substitute or being left on the bench.

Leeds will be hoping that relegation means there is a greater role available in their squad for Gelhardt. He is a very talented individual who has simply not had the chance to shine in his best tactical positions.

Gelhardt is a player who works best coming from out to in to attack the box. He is a powerful player once he gets going, whilst also possessing good, tight close control.

This makes him an effective dribbler and ball carrier, and allows him to draw fouls easily. Playing as an isolated striker does not suit his game, but instead, he should be utilised as a second-striker, or even as a right-sided forward to cut in on his left foot.

If Leeds can get him in the team playing off of a target man centre-forward, then he could shine for them. His power and low centre of gravity will win him lots of fouls, but also allow him to attack the box from deep, which is where he is most likely to find a way to score.

Gelhardt is too talented not to be given more game time, and is one of the few players who may have benefitted from Leeds' relegation. The 21-year-old is under contract at Elland Road until 2027 and next season is the time for him to cement himself as a first-team regular.