Highlights Sam Byram has made a positive impact in his return to Leeds United, featuring in 10 out of 11 Championship games to aid their play-off push.

The full-back signed a one-year deal with the club in the summer, following his departure from Norwich.

However, it appears not every Leeds fan was convinced by the decision to bring him back to Elland Road.

It seems not every Leeds United fans was pleased with Sam Byram's return to the club over the summer.

That's after the full-back revealed that he was heckled by one of the club's fans during a pre-season friendly against Hearts.

How has Byram gone since re-joining Leeds?

Byram of course, previously played for Leeds at the start of his senior career, when he made 151 appearances in all competitions for the club between 2012 and 2016.

The full-back then went on to play for the likes of West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Norwich City in subsequent years.

But after being released by the Canaries following the expiry of his contract at the end of last season, Byram returned to Leeds ahead of the start of the current campaign.

The 30-year-old signed a one-year deal with the club that is set to keep him at Elland Road until the end of this season, and he has already made a positive impact for the club.

So far, Byram has in ten of Leeds' 11 Championship games since the start of the campaign, scoring one goal and providing one assist in that time, producing some impressive performances to help Daniel Farke's side mount a push for an immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

Now however, it seems not every Leeds fan was convinced by the club's decision to reunite with Byram, when the deal was first announced.

What did one Leeds fan say to Byram in a pre-season friendly?

There had been questions in some quarters about whether Byram's signing could be a risk for Leeds, not least given his recent injury record.

As a result, it seems some were quick to question the decision to bring the full-back to Elland Road for a second spell, and were ready to let him know that, even if that has now served as motivation for his strong form so far this season.

Seaking about what has motivated him so far this season, the full-back told The Official Leeds United Podcast: “When we played Hearts away, I was warming up behind the goal.

"One of the Leeds fans kept shouting, ‘Byram, you’re only here because nobody else wants you’. I kept thinking, pretend you can’t hear them’.

“I didn’t expect every fan to understand it, but most people have been positive and glad that I’m back,”

Where are Leeds in the Championship?

Byram has certainly helped Leeds to make a positive start to the season, as they look for a way back to the Premier League.

The Whites currently sit fifth in the Championship table, nine points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

The Whites are set to return to action after the international break on the 21st October, when they travel to Carrow Road face Farke's former club Norwich City.

Has Byram proved this Leeds fan wrong?

It certainly seems as though the Leeds fan who delivered that heckle to Byram, had little reason to do so.

The 30-year-old has certainly been a consistent presence in Leeds' defence this season, making some important contributions to their early push for the play-offs at the very least.

As a result, this fans prediction does seem to have backfired in a big way, something those who know him may well be keen to remind him of.

Indeed, if Byram continues in this form, then Leeds may already be thinking about turning that one-year deal for the full-back, into an extended one.