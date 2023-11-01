Highlights Both Leicester City and Ipswich Town have had impressive starts to the season, thanks to their talented and experienced managers Enzo Maresca and Kieran McKenna.

Ipswich Town, despite being recently promoted and making minimal changes to their squad, are currently sitting second in the Championship table, which is a remarkable achievement.

Both Leicester City and Ipswich Town have accumulated more points than Burnley did at the same stage last season, highlighting their exceptional performances so far.

Leicester City and Ipswich Town are currently flying this season - and that may not come as a surprise considering the calibre of their managers.

Enzo Maresca previously worked under Pep Guardiola and was an instrumental figure in guiding Manchester City to their first Champions League title earlier this year.

To be trusted by Guardiola, you need to be a special coach and Maresca could potentially follow in Mikel Arteta's footsteps and become a magnificent head coach in the Premier League.

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna also had a great coaching education, spending time at Manchester United before making the switch to Portman Road to take up a top job of his own.

His record in Suffolk since his arrival has been nothing short of magnificent - and even though the Tractor Boys only won promotion from League One earlier this year and haven't changed their squad drastically - they are currently sitting second in the Championship table.

Ipswich Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jack Taylor Peterborough United Permanent George Hirst Leicester City Permanent Cieran Slicker Man City Permanent Brandon Williams Man United Loan Dane Scarlett Tottenham Loan Omari Hutchinson Chelsea Loan Axel Tuanzebe Man United Permanent

The Foxes' success doesn't come as a massive surprise, even after losing James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Timothy Castagne and others.

But they should still be commended for being so consistent during the early stages of Maresca's reign.

Ipswich have done remarkably well to adapt to the second tier so smoothly - and could end up sealing back-to-back promotions.

How are Leicester City and Ipswich Town doing compared to the Burnley 2022/23 team?

At this stage of last season, with 14 league games played, Vincent Kompany's side were on 25 points.

On paper, that doesn't sound like a huge amount considering that's a rate of less than two points per game, but it was enough for the Clarets to climb to the top of the second tier.

Sheffield United were also on 25 points after 14 league games and along with the Lancashire side, they secured automatic promotion at the end of last term.

At the end of 2022/23, Burnley finished on 101 points, just five points shy of Reading's 106-point record.

The Clarets may have started the season reasonably slowly, but the fact Leicester and Ipswich are on better points totals than 25 after 14 league games just reinforces how good the pair have been this season.

Weekly wages: Leicester City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Maresca's men are currently on 39 points (14 more), having won 13 of their 14 league matches - and Ipswich are on 34 after 13 games.

If their game against Rotherham United hadn't been postponed, they could have been on 37, which is remarkable for a recently promoted team.

Leeds United 2023/24 and Burnley 2022/23 comparison

The one team you have to feel for are Leeds United, who are on the same points total as the Clarets at this stage of last season, but find themselves nine points behind the Tractor Boys after just 14 league matches.

Daniel Farke's side have done extremely well to respond following an underwhelming start to the season, but that hasn't been enough to threaten the top two at this point.

And the fact they are so far adrift of Leicester and Ipswich already just goes to show how impressive the top two have been, with the pair showing the consistency needed to get themselves into the top flight.

Whether they can continue to pick points up at a similar rate throughout the rest of the campaign remains to be seen.