Highlights Leam Richardson's tenure as Rotherham United boss has started with three straight defeats, but there were positives in their latest loss against Leicester City.

Despite being rock bottom of the Championship, Richardson shouldn't be too down about the defeat as he looks towards more winnable upcoming fixtures.

If Rotherham United were to get relegated, Richardson has a track record of winning promotion in League One and could be the perfect man to lead the club back into the second tier.

Leam Richardson has begun his tenure as Rotherham United boss with three straight defeats, with Saturday's loss at Leicester City capping a miserable first ten days or so in the job for him.

Despite a 3-0 defeat at the King Power, there were positives to take from the game for Richardson's side, with the Millers keeping Leicester goalless until the hour mark before they conceded.

Given the differences in budgets and players at his disposal, Richardson won't be too down about the defeat and will instead be looking towards more winnable upcoming fixtures.

The club are currently rock bottom of the Championship and face an uphill task to remain in the division.

Championship table (As of 24th December) Club P GD Pts 19 Stoke 23 -9 24 20 Millwall 23 -7 23 21 Huddersfield 23 -17 22 22 QPR 23 -13 20 23 Sheffield Wednesday 23 -20 16 24 Rotherham United 23 -27 13

Richardson is only three games into the job and may perform a miracle turnaround to keep the club in the division, but even if the Millers were to get relegated, they have the perfect man to take them back into the Championship.

Leam Richardson's previous League One promotion exploits

In his first full season as Wigan Athletic boss, Richardson won promotion to the Championship, winning the League One title, ironically finishing two points ahead of second-placed Rotherham to pip the Millers to the title.

Richardson, who had previously been Paul Cook's assistant at Wigan, took over on a permanent basis in April 2021 and helped keep the club in League One that season.

Given the Latics had finished 20th the previous season, to win the title in 2022 in Richardson's first full season showed he's a quality manager at League One level and that if Rotherham were to get relegated, they should stick with him.

It's fair to say that Rotherham have been a yo-yo club in recent times. Since promotion to the Championship in 2014, Rotherham have been relegated three times, and barring a miracle, look set to be relegated for a fourth time in just ten years.

After spending three consecutive years in the second tier, the Millers were relegated in 2017. They were also relegated in 2019 and 2021, and haven't spent longer than one season in League One after relegation.

The club have now spent two consecutive seasons in the Championship. This is the first time they've stayed in a league for longer than a season since second-tier relegation in 2017. If they were to go down, Richardson would be well-placed to win an immediate promotion.

The rest of the 2023/24 season for Rotherham United

Rotherham are nine points away from safety, and have won just twice all season. It's going to take a serious turnaround during the second half of the season if they're to have any chance of survival.

It's well-documented that the Millers don't have the finances that other clubs in the division possess, which means they're always up against it when it comes to staying in the league.

The Millers' hierarchy must resist the temptation to sack Richardson if they continue to struggle and fall further behind clubs around them. He may just be the perfect man to ensure that the club are battling for the League One title next season.

It's not time for them to throw the towel in yet with so much of the season to go.

But keeping Richardson and sticking to the plan is a must, unless it goes terribly, terribly wrong.