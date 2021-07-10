‘This kid is a cheat code’, ‘Lifetime contract’ – Many Preston North End fans are getting excited over one player following pre-season performance

Preston North End’s pre-season campaign got underway this afternoon – but not as it was originally intended.

As they do every year, the Lilywhites travelled to nearby non-league side Bamber Bridge for their first run-out of the summer, but to the disappointment of a sell-out crowd the game was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

That didn’t mean the match was cancelled though as it was moved behind closed doors to an undisclosed location, and the first half team for PNE saw a mix of first teamers and youngers like Joe Rodwell-Grant and Lewis Leigh – the latter whom scored the opening goal.

But after 28 minutes another hot prospect from the North End academy was brought on in place of Rodwell-Grant and that was Noah Mawene.

The son of former PNE defender Youl, who was a fan favourite at Deepdale, Mawene signed his scholarship deal recently but that will convert into a professional contract when he turns 17.

And he is clearly well thought of as despite being a 16-year-old, Mawene is involved with the first team and it didn’t take him long to make an impact against Brig.

In his first 12 minutes on the pitch, Mawene assisted goals for both Brad Potts and Tom Barkhuizen, then got on the end of a cross to head PNE 4-0 in-front.

Mawene came off at half time meaning he had just 17 minutes on the pitch but PNE fans have heard enough to demand his inclusion in Frankie McAvoy’s plans for the upcoming Championship season.

This kid is a cheat code. Two assists and a goal in his first five minutes of senior football… — Connor 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Conpne03) July 10, 2021

Give him the b'allon dor. — 𝘏𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘰𝘱𝘙𝘰𝘭𝘦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@HarropRoIe) July 10, 2021

ino its bamber bridge lads but give the lad a chance next season frankie😂 — Jono Bennison (@JonoBennisonPNE) July 10, 2021

Give this young man a lifetime contract — Dom (@dom_33) July 10, 2021

Start Mawene every game! 😂 well done! — 1971PNE4Ever (@pne_slk1971) July 10, 2021

Given a chance. Taken it. Starboy 🌟 https://t.co/1HfIu3kYhV — Tom Derbyshire (@tomderbyshire96) July 10, 2021