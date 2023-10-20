Highlights Millwall part ways with manager Gary Rowett, leaving an attractive job opportunity in the Championship despite being near the play-off spots.

Kevin Muscat, a former Millwall player, has been suggested by fans as a potential replacement, but his lack of UK managerial experience may make him a risky choice.

Muscat has had success as a manager in Australia and Japan, but his appointment would be more nostalgic and based on potential rather than proven success in the UK.

Millwall and Gary Rowett's decision to part company with each other earlier this week has seen one of the Championship's most attractive jobs become available.

Having almost hit the four-year mark as Lions boss, Rowett and chairman James Berylson decided that now was the right time to both seek something fresh, despite Millwall only being three points off the Championship play-off spots.

Judging off recent Millwall bosses, Rowett's replacement is likely going to get the time required to try and get the South Bermondsey outfit into the play-offs, although reports suggesting that veteran manager Neil Warnock has been approached have certainly come as a surprise to many.

Millwall fans have had their own idea on who they want to take them forward, with plenty of them suggesting the name of Kevin Muscat.

Who is Kevin Muscat?

Muscat should need no introduction for Millwall supporters of a certain age as he spent two years as a player at the club between 2003 and 2005.

Before arriving at The Den, the hard-hitting defender had played for Crystal Palace, Wolves and Rangers in the United Kingdom before landing at Millwall, where he played 62 times in all competitions over a two-year period.

After leaving the Lions, Muscat returned to Australia where he grew up, and after playing for six more years he turned to management with Melbourne Victory in 2013.

Six years, 214 matches and 105 wins later, Muscat left Melbourne and a year later he was announced as the boss of Belgian side Sint-Truiden, although he flopped in the Jupiler Pro League and was sacked after just six months.

Muscat has been rebuilding himself since 2021 in Japan with Yokohama F. Marinos, and in 2022 he won the J League with his current club - with a contract that expires in January 2024 though, he could easily be gettable, especially as he has stalled on negotiations amid recent interest from Rangers.

Kevin Muscat managerial statistics, as of 15 October 2023 per Wikipedia Club Managed Matches Managed Wins Draws Losses Win Percentage Melbourne Victory 214 105 45 64 49.07% Sint-Truiden 15 2 5 8 13.33% Yokohama F. Marinos 107 61 18 28 57.01%

Would Kevin Muscat be a good appointment for Millwall?

Former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that despite Muscat's good record in both Australia and Japan, he would be too much of a gamble for Millwall to rely on taking them to the next level.

"One name that has been linked with the vacant managerial post at Millwall is former player Kevin Muscat," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"Muscat played for the club between 2003 and 2005 and would would indeed be a popular appointment, but would he be a good appointment?

"Drawbacks are that he's never managed in the United Kingdom, he started his managerial career in Australia, had a brief spell in Belgium and he's currently managing in Japan.

"It's clear Millwall have big ambition, and this job may come at the wrong time for Kevin, just because he's never managed in the UK - that does not mean that Kevin could not be a success, but the appointment would be more of a gamble and a nostalgic one than based on fact at this present time."