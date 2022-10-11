“This isn’t the right fit” – 48-year-old emerges as West Brom managerial candidate: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion have taken an interest in Millwall boss Gary Rowett as they look to appoint a successor for Steve Bruce, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 48-year-old has made a mixed start to this campaign with the Lions – and that has summed up his entire tenure at The Den so far – though many would see his appointment as being a success so far.

Managing to guide the club to three top-half finishes during his time in the English capital thus far, he could potentially take his side into the play-off mix this season despite the loss of Jed Wallace in the summer.

Are you a true West Brom fan? Try score 100% on this quiz about the club’s best ever goalscorers

1 of 25 In what year did Tony Brown make his senior debut for West Brom? 1959 1963 1967 1971

Wallace, who now players for West Brom, hasn’t enjoyed the greatest season with his own club who currently sit in 22nd place and two points adrift of safety going into this weekend’s clash against Reading.

They are currently on the prowl for a new boss after sacking Bruce yesterday – and Rowett has appeared on their radar as a potential replacement.

Would he be a good appointment though? Three of our Football League World writers give their verdicts.

Ned Holmes

Rowett deserves a lot of credit for the job he’s done at Millwall but you do wonder whether West Brom can afford to be more ambitious with this appointment.

To have the Lions competing for the play-offs in the past two seasons is hugely impressive – particularly given Rowett has been working on a restricted budget for the most part.

He’d be a pragmatic appointment for the Baggies and would likely jump at the chance to join one of the division’s bigger clubs but sides are hardly known for their attacking football and you feel it wouldn’t be particularly popular amongst the fanbase.

Rowett is a proven and quality manager at Championship level but West Brom can afford to be more ambitious with this appointment.

He should get a chance at a club with a bigger budget at some point but this isn’t the right fit.

Josh Cole

This could turn out to be a clever appointment by West Brom as Rowett possesses a wealth of experience as a manager at this level.

During his time with Millwall, the 48-year-old has managed to get the best out of the players that he has had at his disposal at The Den and will be plotting a push for a play-off place this season after guiding the club to a ninth-place finish earlier this year.

The only issue that may be a concern for West Brom is the fact that Rowett has yet to achieve a promotion in his managerial career.

Given that Albion’s long-term goal is to get back to the Premier League, they may be tempted to appoint an individual who has previously led a team to this division.

Adam Jones

He would probably be one of their better options at this stage, as a solid but unspectacular appointment.

Holding a deep knowledge of the division, it would be worth paying the compensation needed to bring him to The Hawthorns, because he could help to tighten up their leaky defence and drag the Baggies out of trouble.

Already knowing Jed Wallace too, he will be able to get the lowdown on his new players from the winger and that could help him to make better decisions in the short term.

That could be crucial for the club, who desperately need to get points on the board as quickly as possible to dismiss any talk of relegation this season.

As an experienced manager who knows the division and has already shown he can be an asset at this level, he has all the ingredients to be a success at The Hawthorns.

He may not guide them to promotion – but he would probably guide them to a better league position.