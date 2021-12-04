‘This isn’t the Ipswich way’ – Plenty of Ipswich fans react to major club announcement

A number of Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to the news that Paul Cook has been sacked as the club’s manager.

Cook joined Ipswich back in March, and would go on to oversee a major squad overhaul at Portman Road, with 19 new players arriving at the club, and plenty more being moved on elsewhere.

However, that has failed to lead to the automatic promotion push Ipswich might have hoped for, with the club currently 11th in the League One table, seven points adrift of the play-off places.

There was also frustration for Ipswich in the FA Cup on Saturday, with the club held to a goalless draw with League Two Barrow, which has proved to be the final straw for Cook.

In a statement issued after that game, Ipswich confirmed that Cook has been relieved of his duties.

The club’s CEO, Mark Austin, explained that the decision had been made in the interests of the long-term future of the club, and that no immediate replacement for Cook has been lined up.

Taking to Twitter to react to Cook’s departure, plenty of Ipswich Town fans were unsurprisingly keen to give their thoughts on that move.

Here, we take a look at what some of them had to say.

What a poor decision. — Dylan (@DylanBarrack4) December 4, 2021

Shocking decision, it was always gonna take him time and without an assistant he had all the pressure on his shoulders, anyone would’ve struggled with this team and their cohesion at the moment. — HR (@HRReloaded) December 4, 2021

Sad it’s ended this way… he’s a really likeable character and I’m sure wherever he goes next he’ll do well, but sometimes things just don’t work out, and this is a case of that… I wish him well in the future. — Steve Lewis (@lewyitfc) December 4, 2021

Gutted. Really think he would have got this right, Ashton better have a bloody plan that works. — Matt Thomas (@Iamspartacus73) December 4, 2021

It’s actually quite sad – because he bought in some decent players, and made us far less boring that we were towards the end of Lambert’s time at the helm. But it’s a results game, I guess. — Paul Fairclough (@PaulAFairclough) December 4, 2021

Right time as we still have a chance (with the right man) — Sean Walsh (@Walshyboy74) December 4, 2021

Absolutely gutted, incredibly harsh, this isn’t the Ipswich way … Thanks Cooky for Portsmouth and Wycombe away, all the best for the future #itfc — Ed King (@edmking85) December 4, 2021

Wrong decision . Another good manager gone he just needed time. Be interesting to see who applies for the position – it’s a tough job to take! All the best Paul thanks for all you’ve done and good luck for the future. — Jim Whitworth (@jimwhitters75) December 4, 2021

He brought in HIS team in the summer. It’s going further down hill from here — Jack Ainsley (@Jackainsley2401) December 4, 2021

Listen guys we can all moan,the board have acted very quickly for a reason they could see something clearly wasn’t working on and off the pitch,we have to trust our owners,Marcus evans would have let us rot and waited for everyone on the terrace to start singing manager out — gary revell (@l12rdp) December 4, 2021

Really hope we're not turning into one of those clubs going through managers. — Caroline Drew (@Carolin22478581) December 4, 2021