Ipswich Town

‘This isn’t the Ipswich way’ – Plenty of Ipswich fans react to major club announcement

Published

30 seconds ago

on

A number of Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to the news that Paul Cook has been sacked as the club’s manager.

Cook joined Ipswich back in March, and would go on to oversee a major squad overhaul at Portman Road, with 19 new players arriving at the club, and plenty more being moved on elsewhere.

However, that has failed to lead to the automatic promotion push Ipswich might have hoped for, with the club currently 11th in the League One table, seven points adrift of the play-off places.

There was also frustration for Ipswich in the FA Cup on Saturday, with the club held to a goalless draw with League Two Barrow, which has proved to be the final straw for Cook.

In a statement issued after that game, Ipswich confirmed that Cook has been relieved of his duties.

The club’s CEO, Mark Austin, explained that the decision had been made in the interests of the long-term future of the club, and that no immediate replacement for Cook has been lined up.

Taking to Twitter to react to Cook’s departure, plenty of Ipswich Town fans were unsurprisingly keen to give their thoughts on that move.

Here, we take a look at what some of them had to say.


