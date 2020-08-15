‘This isn’t the content we wanted to see’ – Plenty of QPR fans devastated at recent player news

Angel Rangel has this week left Queens Park Rangers.

The 37-year-old was dealt a cruel blow when after ten minutes during the game at Luton Town last month, he was brought off with an Achilles injury.

Now the Spaniard is expected to be sidelined for up to nine months, leaving QPR with little choice but to part ways with him – he’ll be helped by QPR throughout his rehabilitation.

Undoubtedly, the news has upset a lot of QPR fans. Rangel signed on a free from Swansea City in 2018 and made 41 Championship appearances over the past two seasons.

He proved a solid addition and was due to go into the forthcoming 2020/21 season with the R’s, but for his untimely, and potentially career-ending injury.

Plenty of QPR fans have reacted to the news – they’re sad to see a reliable, hard-working player like Rangel leave and in these saddening circumstances too.

See what they had to say below:

This isn’t the content we wanted to see — QPR FC (@OfficialQPRFAN) August 14, 2020

Thanks for everything Angel, top professional and a big contribution over the last 2 years — QPR ramblings (@QPRramblings) August 14, 2020

@arangelz was one of the most important signings over the last two years, brought stability, experience and leadership when we needed it most. We might not still be in this division had he not joined. — sam raeburn (@itshedley) August 14, 2020

Thank you for everything and for always giving 100%. l wish you a speedy recovery and all the best for the future. — Zoe (@zoeparaskeva13) August 14, 2020

Top man Angel 👏🏻 — Will Pound (@will_pound) August 14, 2020

Sorry to see you leave Angel and I wish you and your family all the very best for the future. You came across as a great pro and always gave 💯 for the shirt #AdiosAngel #qpr — RangersBoy8 (@Simon_Corley) August 14, 2020

Sorry this has happened, hopefully you'll recover sooner rather than later. Well done @QPR for continuing his rehabilitation.

Will miss you on the pitch @arangelz

All the the best to the family.

Adiós amigo pic.twitter.com/VRA54rWfU5 — 🇬🇧 Mohammed Is A Rangel Ranger🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Rs_So_Hounslow) August 14, 2020

When others jumped ship, he stayed 💙 — James Smith (@SmudgeQPR) August 14, 2020