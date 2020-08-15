Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘This isn’t the content we wanted to see’ – Plenty of QPR fans devastated at recent player news

3 mins ago

Angel Rangel has this week left Queens Park Rangers.

The 37-year-old was dealt a cruel blow when after ten minutes during the game at Luton Town last month, he was brought off with an Achilles injury.

Now the Spaniard is expected to be sidelined for up to nine months, leaving QPR with little choice but to part ways with him – he’ll be helped by QPR throughout his rehabilitation.

Undoubtedly, the news has upset a lot of QPR fans. Rangel signed on a free from Swansea City in 2018 and made 41 Championship appearances over the past two seasons.

He proved a solid addition and was due to go into the forthcoming 2020/21 season with the R’s, but for his untimely, and potentially career-ending injury.

Plenty of QPR fans have reacted to the news – they’re sad to see a reliable, hard-working player like Rangel leave and in these saddening circumstances too.

See what they had to say below:


