‘This isn’t the best fit’ – Bournemouth plot Leeds United transfer move: The verdict

Bournemouth are keen on Leeds United’s Tyler Roberts, who could be allowed to leave Elland Road on loan during the transfer window.

The forward featured in 23 Championship games as the Whites won the Championship last season, but he has found game time harder to come by in the Premier League.

Therefore, the Welsh international could secure a temporary switch away, with the Mirror revealing Bournemouth are ready to rival Derby and Cardiff for his signature.

However, would be a be a good addition for the Cherries as they look to win promotion? We take a look…

Alfie Burns

Any Championship club getting their hands on Roberts would be a good move. He’s a really versatile forward that gives you great technical ability.

Additionally, he’s a good source of goals if you play to his strengths; don’t let his Leeds stats this season tell you otherwise!

My issue with the Bournemouth link is where he fits in. Tindall has some great attacking options and I’d argue that Roberts going there would just be a waste of time.

He’d get minutes, but he’d also be there to just share the workload in a hectic Championship schedule. Roberts wouldn’t be the main man, which would irritate Leeds if they gave his loan the green-light.

If you pushed me on whether I could see this happening, I’d say no.

Ben Wignall

This isn’t the best fit for Roberts.

Jason Tindall has used different systems in his first season in charge at the Vitality Stadium, but he seems to be pretty well stocked for attacking midfielders and wingers.

Of course Roberts can also play as an out-and-out striker, but in recent times he has been more of an attacking midfielder or an inside forward, and with Bournemouth having Junior Stanislas, David Brooks and Rodrigo Riquelme in those roles, Roberts would not be guaranteed game-time – that’s not even mentioning Josh King who may even stay at the Cherries beyond the January transfer window.

If I was Roberts I would probably set my sights on Derby County, Preston or Sheffield Wednesday rather than Bournemouth – but Leeds may take that decision out of his hands.

Sam Rourke

There are clubs in the Championship that need him more in my view.

At full strength, I just don’t see the exact place where Roberts fits in within this Cherries side, with the south coast club possessing so much attacking talent already.

Of course, it’d be a great addition for Bournemouth’s squad depth and with him able to operate as striker, he could rotate with the likes of Dom Solanke and Sam Surridge up-front.

If Josh King does depart in this window, the Cherries could do with a new attacking option and Roberts would be a fantastic option, however at this very moment I don’t see it as Bournemouth’s top priority.