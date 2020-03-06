‘This isn’t right’, ‘Wow’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans are furious as player’s departure is confirmed

Sunderland have recently confirmed that young midfielder Bali Mumba has left the club to join South Shields on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Mumba has made one appearance for the Sunderland first-team this term, and many would have thought that he would be in and around the first-team picture for the remainder of this year’s campaign after making eight appearances for the Black Cats in last term.

But for one reason or another, the Black Cats see his development better served out on loan with non-league club South Shields.

Sunderland are currently challenging for promotion back into the Championship, and are sat fifth in the League One table, whilst also being four points adrift of the automatic promotion places with ten league games remaining of their season.

Plenty of Sunderland supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Mumba’s move to South Shields, and it’s safe to say that the majority weren’t impressed by the club’s decision to move him onto the non-league side.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Yet another young talent not given the chance he deserves in this league — Jack Dunn (@ItJackDunn) March 5, 2020

How has he gone from playing first team football to a loan to southshields ? — james turnbull (@jxmes123) March 5, 2020

He needs it desperately. Must be killing him playing under 23s every week — Adrian Magson (@AdrianMagson) March 5, 2020

Never a good sign to be loaned to South Shields. See all the players you don’t remember because they never made it at SAFC — Martyn Armstrong (@MKA97FTM) March 5, 2020

Another glowing endorsement for those running the academy — Jamie Stafford (@JStafford25) March 5, 2020

What on earth — Robert (@Safcuniverse) March 5, 2020

This isn’t right. — J Corbett (@jcorbett12) March 5, 2020

He should at a football league team, this is disappointing. — Nathan Parr (@Paarylad614) March 6, 2020

