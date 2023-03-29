Cardiff City face bitter rivals Swansea City this weekend in a game that has additional importance for the relegation threatened hosts and Sabri Lamouchi.

Beating the Swans is often the highlight of the season for Bluebirds fans, but they have only won one of the last eight South Wales derby games. When you add in the fact that the Swans have been victorious in the past three by an aggregate score of 9-0, it’s fair to say Russell Martin has had Cardiff’s number since his appointment.

But, he will be up against a new face in the dugout on Saturday, as Sabri Lamouchi is now in charge of the capital club, and he has impressed since arriving in January.

The task for the former Nottingham Forest chief is clear, he has a contract until May, and he is expected to keep Cardiff in the division. To do that, the Bluebirds will probably need to win three of their last nine games, and ultimately Lamouchi won’t care where those wins come from, as long as Cardiff are above the relegation zone by 5pm on May 8.

However, if the 51-year-old wants to keep his job for the long-term, beating Swansea will seriously help.

The rivalry between the two clubs is fierce, and Cardiff fans will be reeling after those recent humiliations. Losing to the Swans isn’t just another defeat, it’s one that is remembered.

The last three meetings between the clubs have seen Cardiff have three different managers, which say a lot. Whilst wider results were obviously to blame for Mick McCarthy, Steve Morison and Mark Hudson all leaving, there’s no denying that defeats to Swansea accelerated the process of their departures. Simply put, failing to come out on top in this fixture lingers, and it can be hard to recover from.

Pleasingly for Lamouchi though, he is going into this game from a position of strength.

The 2-0 success over Bristol City earlier this month, another side the fans don’t exactly like, felt like the Cardiff of old. There was a connection between the players and the support, and a passion in the stadium that hasn’t always been there.

Those on the terraces have bought into what Lamouchi is doing. He has improved the organisation, there is a spirit among the group, and they are starting to make the Cardiff City Stadium a difficult place for opponents to visit.

Yet, all that good work could be undone, or at least set back, with defeat against Swansea.

So, whilst Lamouchi might trot out the usual clichés of this being just another game, and as important as any other, the reality is different.

Of course, the priority is survival, but this is Lamouchi’s chance to strengthen that growing bond with Cardiff's fans, and three points against the enemy will go a long way to ensuring he can start planning for the long-term.

