‘This isn’t doing anybody any favours’ – Fresh update emerges on Sabri Lamouchi’s Nottingham Forest future: The verdict

Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi is reportedly set to leave the club this week.

The Reds missed out on the play-offs in nightmarish circumstances last term and have lost all five of their games this season.

According to the Mirror, Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is frustrated at the start made this term and is set to make a change during the international break.

But is that the right decision?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

This isn’t doing anybody any favours. If Forest are going to bin Lamouchi, they need to just get on with it rather than dragging it out.

It’s not been the best of starts to the season and the pressure was on right from the get-go after last season’s embarrassing collapse in the Championship.

Four defeats in four games isn’t good enough and although there have been some testing games, you’d have expected a Forest squad with this much quality to at least get something on the board.

If he’s going, fair enough, but I’ve got to question where Forest go from here. For years and years we’ve seen the board allow a manager to build a squad and then pull the plug after big financial backing. Unfortunately, that’s the case again.

Last season should’ve been the perfect platform for Forest, but they’ve blown it from top to bottom. A new boss with another new-look squad beckons.

Jacob Potter

I think this is probably for the best.

For one reason or another, something just isn’t clicking with Lamouchi in charge, and Forest need to make a decision quickly to stop them falling further adrift of the play-off positions.

He’s got the resources to succeed at Nottingham Forest, and I’m really surprised to see them without a single point this season.

You do have to question whether there are good-enough options out there to succeed Lamouchi though, but something simply has to change.

If they were to sack him during the international break, then it could be the ideal time, as it gives them a longer spell to find an adequate replacement before they return to action next weekend.

A change is needed, and fast.

Toby Wilding

I really don’t know what to make of this.

On the one hand, you can completely understand it, given results have been absolutely dismal going back to that shocking end to last season, and any manager would be under pressure after such a run, let alone one at a club that changes their lineup in the dugout as much as Forest.

However, it also seems bizarre to have just brought in so many new faces for Lamouchi in the transfer market, only to then let him go when the window closes, given it is going to take time for so many new players, from different leagues and countries, to gel together.

As a result, if they are to sack Lamouchi, Forest are going to have to replace him quickly, so that however is coming into the City Ground has enough time to integrate himself at the club, and get all these players playing in the way he wants them to before things start to get beyond them this season, and it all ends up in something of a mess