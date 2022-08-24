“This isn’t a deal I can see happening” – Nottingham Forest join race for EFL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest have joined the race for Watford forward Joao Pedro, according to 90min.

Newcastle United are said to be in talks with the Championship club, who want £35 million for the 20-year-old.

But now Forest are among the clubs to have joined the race for the striker. So would he be a good signing for the Reds? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Joao Pedro is a brilliant player, and one with genuine world-class potential in the years to come.

However, I don’t think this one makes sense for either himself or Nottingham Forest.

The 20-year-old is incredibly versatile and can play as a striker, attacking midfielder, and on the left, but given that Forest use wing-backs, that rules out the latter.

Then in the attacking midfield role, the club have made two high-profile signings already this summer in Jesse Lingard and Morgan Gibbs-White, the latter of which they paid a huge sum for.

Even up front, Emmanuel Dennis and Taiwo Awoniyi have been signed, and that’s before you factor in that Brennan Johnson is already there and going to play.

I just don’t see where Joao Pedro fits into this Forest side, and as such, he’d be better off either going elsewhere or staying put at Watford for the time being.

Ned Holmes

This isn’t a deal I can see happening, I have to be honest.

Lots has been said about Nottingham Forest’s transfer activity this summer but though they’ve been busy, they did have a squad to rebuild given how important loan players were to them last term.

Now, Joao Pedro is a really talented young player but I can’t see where he fits in right now given Steve Cooper already has Brennan Johnson and Sam Surridge as well as summer arrivals Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis.

Add to that the big money deal for Morgan Gibbs-White and the signing of Jesse Lingard, both of whom I think we may see in the front two at times, and you have to question why the club would spend this sort of money on the 20-year-old.

This is a non-starter, in my eyes.

Ben Wignall

Forest have already made so many signings this summer that you’d think they do not need another attacking option.

However, if they do not get Neal Maupay, then Pedro could be a pretty good alternative, especially as he’s much, much younger than the Frenchman.

Even though Pedro is quite obviously a talent with good technical ability, he has only scored three goals in his one and only full Premier League season, which isn’t exactly a fantastic return.

The Brazilian is a work in progress though and is surely bound for the top flight before the transfer window is over – but I’m just not sure it would be a sensible addition for Forest considering the amount of money they have already spent this summer.