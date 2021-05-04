Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Cardiff City

‘This is your home’, ‘Haven’t had a chance to show our appreciation’ – These Cardiff City fans react to player message

Published

1 hour ago

on

Cardiff City were big winners over the weekend as they thrashed Birmingham City 4-0, with Harry Wilson grabbing the headlines after a remarkable hat-trick.

All three goals were superb finishes from the Welsh international, which highlighted the undoubted quality that he has.

And, taking to social media, Wilson revealed his delight at getting his first hat-trick in professional football, as well as the win for the Bluebirds.

With the 24-year-old only on loan from Liverpool, boss Mick McCarthy has already acknowledged that bringing the attacker back is going to be a very tough task, with the Reds likely to find a permanent buyer and Cardiff unable to stump up the fee he will require.

Do Cardiff City and Swansea City have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10

Both clubs have played in the Premier League in the past five years.

Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped the Cardiff fans from urging Wilson to return to the Welsh capital next season, with many supporters responding to Wilson’s message this afternoon.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘This is your home’, ‘Haven’t had a chance to show our appreciation’ – These Cardiff City fans react to player message

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: