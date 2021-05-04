‘This is your home’, ‘Haven’t had a chance to show our appreciation’ – These Cardiff City fans react to player message

Cardiff City were big winners over the weekend as they thrashed Birmingham City 4-0, with Harry Wilson grabbing the headlines after a remarkable hat-trick.

First professional hat trick on Saturday😁🙌🏼 and a great win to go with it🔵 https://t.co/X0AVFURUv8 — harry wilson (@harrywilson_) May 4, 2021

All three goals were superb finishes from the Welsh international, which highlighted the undoubted quality that he has.

And, taking to social media, Wilson revealed his delight at getting his first hat-trick in professional football, as well as the win for the Bluebirds.

With the 24-year-old only on loan from Liverpool, boss Mick McCarthy has already acknowledged that bringing the attacker back is going to be a very tough task, with the Reds likely to find a permanent buyer and Cardiff unable to stump up the fee he will require.

Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped the Cardiff fans from urging Wilson to return to the Welsh capital next season, with many supporters responding to Wilson’s message this afternoon.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Stay now – baby if you've got to go away, don't think I could take the pain. Won't you stay another day? pic.twitter.com/jD87NyzmKR — chops (@JoshhhBrownnn) May 4, 2021

I’d do anything to get you back — CCFCftw123 (@CCFCFTW123) May 4, 2021

You can always score many more hat tricks if u stay next season x — Oli (@BallonMoore) May 4, 2021

Shame this season wasn't quite what we hoped. But good luck next season, would love you to stay at Cardiff but obviously out of the question. — Kyle (@Brana2010) May 4, 2021

Sign on a permanent imo — MATT (@Mattlid18) May 4, 2021

First of many I'm sure. I hope you will stay with us!!!

This is your home ! — Avi Arna (@ZigMonVIII) May 4, 2021

Gutted we haven’t had a chance to show our appreciation for you Harry. Wherever your career takes you ( and it’s going to be a great one) you’ll always have a warm welcome @CardiffCityFC — gonzo mckenzie (@MozzasMoshPit) May 4, 2021