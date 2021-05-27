Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘This is worrying,’ ‘Outrageous’ – Concerning financial update at Stoke gets these fans talking

9 mins ago

Figures shared by football finance expert Kieran Maguire do not make for pretty reading if you’re a Stoke City fan.

The Potters face another season in the Sky Bet Championship next year and it looks as though this summer could be one where Michael O’Neill has to try and box clever with signings rather than looking for bigger arrivals.

Indeed, it’s a policy change from Stoke that clearly needs to come in as big-spending in their first seasons back in the second tier failed to yield promotion.

Certainly, the numbers are pretty stark in terms of painting a picture on the situation with Kieran Maguire sharing this on social media early on Thursday morning:

Clearly, Stoke need to start addressing this as we’ve seen what can happen to clubs that spend big in the second tier and then do not achieve promotion and fans, naturally, have shared their concerns on social media too.

Let’s take a look at what some of them have said on Twitter:

