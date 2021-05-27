‘This is worrying,’ ‘Outrageous’ – Concerning financial update at Stoke gets these fans talking

Figures shared by football finance expert Kieran Maguire do not make for pretty reading if you’re a Stoke City fan.

The Potters face another season in the Sky Bet Championship next year and it looks as though this summer could be one where Michael O’Neill has to try and box clever with signings rather than looking for bigger arrivals.

Indeed, it’s a policy change from Stoke that clearly needs to come in as big-spending in their first seasons back in the second tier failed to yield promotion.

Certainly, the numbers are pretty stark in terms of painting a picture on the situation with Kieran Maguire sharing this on social media early on Thursday morning:

Stoke City made losses of £91.6 million in 2019/20 despite parachute payments @HeronXdave pic.twitter.com/VHYlD8FpjF — PriceOfFootball (@KieranMaguire) May 27, 2021

Clearly, Stoke need to start addressing this as we’ve seen what can happen to clubs that spend big in the second tier and then do not achieve promotion and fans, naturally, have shared their concerns on social media too.

Let’s take a look at what some of them have said on Twitter:

😳wow! No wonder we’re doing these shrewd signings!! If the Coates family lost interest we’d go bust — Ashley Bode Bennett (@BodeyWanKenobi) May 27, 2021

I remember when we used to use the fact that we had £0 debt as a token of pride… How long ago that seems to be 😩 — Matt Bennett (@MattBennett93) May 27, 2021

Tony Scholes get out of our club. This is worrying to say the least. https://t.co/mSfe46ddmg — SpenceWright2406 (@Spence_Wright24) May 27, 2021

What happens when you give players new 4 and 5 year contracts as PR stunts when you get relegated. Yet Tony Scholes continues to be in a job… 😴 https://t.co/pwZYLuVKct — Robin Evans (@robin1302) May 27, 2021

But the club says that the process works https://t.co/kJGPzFEkV7 — Shaun Hughes (@burger85hughes) May 27, 2021

Is it too late for Stoke to join the European Super league? https://t.co/22dvCWNFWw — Dan Morris (@HailManDorris) May 27, 2021

What a depressing thread this is 🤡🙃 https://t.co/Q8PVw2LUww — Squaz (@Josh_Scoins) May 27, 2021

This just shows how well run we are https://t.co/PafGn7DGNu — Toby Howley (@TobyHowley) May 27, 2021

