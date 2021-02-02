Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Millwall

‘This is worrying’ – Many Millwall fans react to Deadline Day failure

Published

8 mins ago

on

It was a case of one in and one out on transfer Deadline Day at The Den.

Following just two Championship victories in their previous 18 matches, you’d have been forgiven thinking that Millwall would be busy in the January window.

However, after the permanent arrival of Maikel Kieftenbeld from Birmingham City last Monday, Derby’s George Evans was the Lions’ only other piece of Deadline Day business in terms of incomings.

Troy Parrott, who failed to score in 14 appearances following his temporary move from Spurs, saw his loan deal terminated before dropping down into League One with Ipswich Town.

Earlier in the window, Millwall did recall Danny McNamara from his loan spell up in Scotland with St Johnstone, whilst on-loan West Brom striker Kenneth Zohore saw his deal extended until the end of the season.

However, with the Lions having scored just 22 times in the Championship this season, and only seven of those coming from their strikers, many Millwall fans felt they needed another through the door – especially after Parrott’s departure:

Here’s how the The Den faithful reacted to the club failing to bring in a striker on Deadline Day:


