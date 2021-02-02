‘This is worrying’ – Many Millwall fans react to Deadline Day failure

It was a case of one in and one out on transfer Deadline Day at The Den.

Following just two Championship victories in their previous 18 matches, you’d have been forgiven thinking that Millwall would be busy in the January window.

However, after the permanent arrival of Maikel Kieftenbeld from Birmingham City last Monday, Derby’s George Evans was the Lions’ only other piece of Deadline Day business in terms of incomings.

Troy Parrott, who failed to score in 14 appearances following his temporary move from Spurs, saw his loan deal terminated before dropping down into League One with Ipswich Town.

Wallace? Bradshaw? – Can you name which Millwall player scored each these 15 goals this season?

1 of 15 1. Who scored Millwall's first goal of the season (in their 3-1 EFL Cup win against Crawley)? Matt Smith Connor Mahoney Mason Bennett Scott Malone

Earlier in the window, Millwall did recall Danny McNamara from his loan spell up in Scotland with St Johnstone, whilst on-loan West Brom striker Kenneth Zohore saw his deal extended until the end of the season.

However, with the Lions having scored just 22 times in the Championship this season, and only seven of those coming from their strikers, many Millwall fans felt they needed another through the door – especially after Parrott’s departure:

Here’s how the The Den faithful reacted to the club failing to bring in a striker on Deadline Day:

Our strikers. Ken Zohore

Matt Smith

Tom Bradshaw

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson. That’s the tweet. — TT (@MillwallTT) February 1, 2021

So we got one player capable of scoring at this level 😩 — Jon O'Mara (@jon_omara) February 1, 2021

Only 1 championship level Smith — MFCGAV (@CBLG7) February 1, 2021

This is worrying. Only way I see us scoring is if that Ricardo Fuller ball drops back down from space into the net. — Big Paul (@bigpaul1885) February 1, 2021

cant score goals so weve signed two defensive midfielders pic.twitter.com/o2KGJGFnMH — m (@m4x2004) February 1, 2021

Same old — lugems (@MacgregorLeigh) February 1, 2021

No ambition what so ever https://t.co/EhV5IPtX22 — 🆎 (@_Brady1_) February 1, 2021

I'm disappointed that we won't be signing anyone else, but this means that Rowett MUST give more of a chance to both Matt Smith and George Alexander https://t.co/d2fHWNRhys — Millwall Dave (@MillwallDave) February 1, 2021

We want a striker We need a striker We sell a striker We buy a midfielder Same old millwall 😁#MillwallFC — MFC.1885 (@MillwallMFC1885) February 2, 2021

We want a striker. We need a striker. We might sell a striker. Never change Millwall. — Dave (@rundaverun93) February 1, 2021