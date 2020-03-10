‘This is worrying’, ‘Get well soon’ – These Nottingham Forest fans respond to club update

Nottingham Forest have revealed they will be taking medical advice from professionals after owner Evangelos Marinakis confirmed he had coronavirus.

The Reds chief shared an Instagram post this morning that stated he had the virus and it immediately caused concern that more people at the City Ground could have been impacted as Marinakis watched Friday’s defeat to Millwall.

As well as that, he shook hands with the first-team squad and was pictured with fans before the fixture.

That prompted the club to issue a response on their official site, which say the first symptoms the 52-year-old showed did not come in the UK.

However, they added that they will take precautions as the club wait for medical advice on what to do next.

It’s fair to say this update was needed for the fans and many expressed sympathy for the owner after the update.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

Hoping the Big Man & anyone else infected is gonna be ok — A⭐️D🌳A⭐️M (@AJT_1980) March 10, 2020

Get well soon boss — 🌳🌊🔴⚪🦌 (@Bvsnffcsg01) March 10, 2020

Our thoughts are with Mr Marinakis, and we wish him a speedy recovery. #nffc — John Michael White (@johnmichaelw) March 10, 2020

Get well soon Mr Marinakis, this really is nothing to joke about, some of the comments are bloody disgusting tbh — RobboTheRed (@Robbothered1) March 10, 2020

Hope for a speedy recovery 🐏👍🏼 — Stefan🇳🇱Broo🐑e (@StefanBroome) March 10, 2020

this is worrying , the club could be incubating the virus with staff & players at risk. do we know which hotel/restaurants he frequented? — Doubleboheaven (@doubleboheaven) March 10, 2020

The banter era still isn’t over 😍😍😍 — Adam Lamouchi (@Sekulalalala) March 10, 2020