“This is wonderful news” – Stoke City fan pundit reacts to recent player agreement

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City announced an agreement with Lewis Baker had been reached earlier this week for him to remain at the club for the foreseeable future, as he signed a long-term deal with the Potters.

A player that has been known to many in this country for a while, it’s great to see that he now appears to have found a club in Stoke where he feels at home, rather than having to play out on loan so often from Chelsea.

Indeed, he showed good form last season for the Potters and, ahead of the new campaign, FLW’s Stoke City fan pundit Ben Rowley has revealed just how pleased he is with the news, touting Baker as a potential new skipper in the process:

“I think this is wonderful news, Baker is the sort of player we’ve been requiring for years and years.

“On the pitch he has been the perfect partner for Joe Allen for the last six months, who has really struggled at Stoke to find his place in midfield and it needed a player like Baker who’s a very similar type of player to play alongside him.

“Of course he’s scored all these goals as well which I’d be surprised if he kept that up, but off the pitch as well he seems like an excellent character and he seems like captain material

“With Joe Allen potentially leaving the club I think Baker could be our new club captain and I wouldn’t want anybody else, I think he’d be absolutely fantastic.

“Giving him a new long term contract is exactly what he needed, he’s proved his consistency and long may it continue.”

The Verdict

Baker’s talent as a player has never been doubted, but it has naturally been hard for him to show what he can do having spent most of his career on loan from Chelsea at various clubs.

He can kick on at Stoke now, though, and if he can build on the form he showed last season then it makes sense as to why Potters fans like Ben are so pleased with the news.

At 27-years-old, Baker is entering his prime and could be a real hit for Stoke in the seasons ahead.

Can you remember how much Stoke City paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22 Sam Surridge? £2.41m £2.51m £2.61m £2.71m