“This is without doubt a major blow for Newcastle” – NUFC setback discussed ahead of Man Utd EFL Cup Final: The verdict

Football League World will be LIVE at Wembley on Sunday as Manchester United take on Newcastle United in the EFL Cup Final.

Eddie Howe’s side head into their first cup final since 1999 on the weekend and will be hoping to bring some long-awaited silverware back to the club, however they face a resurgent Man United side whom will prove stern opposition.

Their task has been made harder after Nick Pope was sent off against Liverpool in the Premier League thus meaning he won’t be able to feature for the club – with it likely we’ll see Loris Karius feature in between the sticks on Sunday.

So, we’re asking the question… Just how big of a blow is it for Newcastle that Pope won’t be in goal for the final?

A selection of the FLW writers discuss….

Josh Cole

This is without doubt a major blow for Newcastle heading into their biggest game in a generation as Nick Pope has been a stand-out performer this season.

As well as producing some penalty shoot-out heroics against Crystal Palace in the third round of the EFL Cup, the goalkeeper has managed to claim 12 clean-sheets in the 25 Premier League games that he has participated in.

Pope’s misjudgement last weekend could have a major impact on Newcastle’s chances of winning this competition as they will now need to turn to a player who has yet to feature in a competitive fixture during the current campaign.

With Loris Karius and Mark Gillespie competing for a place in the side, Eddie Howe will be hoping that one of these keepers will be able to help Newcastle achieve history by producing an assured display at Wembley Stadium.

Toby Wilding

This does feel like it will be a big loss for Newcastle going into Sunday’s game.

When you consider how good Pope has been this season, seamlessly settling back into life in the Premier League at the heart of a Newcastle side that have the best defensive record in the division, it is clear what an important figure they are missing.

Meanwhile, with Martin Dubravka also cup-tied, that means the Magpies will have to turn to either Loris Karius or Mark Gillespie – both of whom are badly short of match practice this season – in goal, there are concerns all round this department.

The fact it is coming when Newcastle are attempting to end such a long wait for silverware means it could hardly have been timed worse for Eddie Howe’s side, and if they do miss out on Sunday, it may not be a huge surprise if this has proved costly.

Sam Rourke

There is no denying it, it’s a colossal blow for the Toon army.

Pope has enjoyed a stellar season for the club and would have undoubtedly been the first name on the team sheet had he been available.

It looks like Loris Karius will be the man tasked with keeping out a potent Manchester United side on Sunday and given his lack of game-time in the last season, it’s certainly a weak point in Newcastle’s rearguard.

I suppose it’s worth remembering that Karius is no stranger to the big occasions, having featured in several high-profile Champions League games during his time at Liverpool, but overall for the Toon it’s an unwelcome amendment they’re going to have to make to the XI.

Luckily, Newcastle’s backline has been very solid and hard to beat this term so they should help.