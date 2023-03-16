Sheffield United were 2-1 winners at Sunderland last night, moving six points clear of Middlesbrough in the race for second in the Sky Bet Championship.

Having watched Middlesbrough drop points against Stoke City on Tuesday night, Sheffield United knew that a win at Sunderland would leave them six points clear of third.

Edouard Michut gave Sunderland the lead, yet James McAtee swung the game on the stroke of half-time when he equalised. Tommy Doyle scored the game's winning goal shortly after the hour, giving Paul Heckingbottom's side crucial daylight between them and Boro heading into April.

The importance of that result heading into a quarter-final in the FA Cup with Blackburn Rovers on Sunday can't be understated. Celebrations amongst the players and fans reflected that.

Footage from the tunnel of George Baldock only underlined that, with Sheffield United's official Twitter account sharing the wing-back's passionate reaction heading into the dressing room.

Baldock, 30, was preferred to Jayden Bogle in Heckingbottom's starting line-up last night. The Greece international laid on the assist for McAtee's goal in first-half injury time, with that strike coming at a moment that really helped changed the course of the game.

Amongst the Blades' fanbase, there's very little denying Baldock's popularity. Whilst he's not exactly a guaranteed starter now due to Bogle's good form, he's adored by the supporters, mainly for his passion, which was very much on show last night.

We dive into some of the Sheffield United reaction to that behind the scenes footage from the Stadium of Light last night, with one word standing out above most when it comes to Baldock: passion.

​​​​