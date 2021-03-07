‘This is what we need right now’ – 19-year-old’s latest feat causes a stir among many Nottingham Forest fans

Nottingham Forest loanee Brennan Johnson bagged his eighth goal of the season for Lincoln City with a classy finish yesterday, which has drawn an excited response from fans of the East Midlands club.

The 19-year-old was sent to the Imps on a season-long loan in September and has been outstanding so far – helping Michael Appleton’s side battle at the very top of League One.

His quality was on show against Crewe yesterday as he added both a goal and an assist in the 3-0 victory, teeing up Morgan Rogers for the opener before hammering the third into the top of the net.

Brennan Johnson's goal today in a 3-0 victory against Crewe. Vision from Hopper 🔥

Finish from Johnson 🎯#NFFC #Imps pic.twitter.com/m0tWCAUX97 — Liam Henshaw (@HenshawAnalysis) March 6, 2021

That takes Johnson’s tally for the season to eight goals and 12 assists, a phenomenal campaign for a player that had not made a single goal contribution in his eight games for Forest.

The teenager had certainly shown promise for the Reds, however, and his quality has now been recognised on the international stage as he was handed his first cap for Wales back in November.

Johnson’s latest strike appears to have caught the attention of the Forest fanbase, with many supporters taking to Twitter to express their excitement at him featuring for them next term and some even calling for him to return right away.

Read their reactions here:

This is what we need right now #nffc https://t.co/aCtIU617yG — ian watson (@redwatto) March 7, 2021

Spoke to a Lincoln City fan and he said Jonson has been fantastic. But he says Grant is the better player. No talk of buying him back? https://t.co/zm8N4YpRqs — Aide Smith (@ItsAideonlynow) March 7, 2021

He HAS to be one of the focal points of the squad next season https://t.co/PYSPHliHI8 — Jay Cluroe (@JayTCluroe) March 7, 2021

If Johnson, Mighten and Gabriel aren’t heavily involved in the 1st team picture next season then there is something seriously wrong #nffc https://t.co/N1ZqiD6WkF — Gaurav Gupta (@NottinghamGupta) March 6, 2021

Get him back at forest ASAP #nffc https://t.co/MhnVQkUbPI — Max Curzon (@MaxCurzon) March 6, 2021

very excited for next season tbh. some of the players we have at the club are really promising along with a few good signings we could be a decent side next season. — Jack Taylor (@Tay03Jack) March 6, 2021

Class finish. Get him in the first team at Forest next season. Vitality, energy, end product. If he wasnt already our player we would be watching him. A no brainer. — Phil Coker (@PhillipeC) March 7, 2021

Nice finish. Hope to see him start for #nffc next season. — YouAreMyForest (@YouAreMyForest) March 6, 2021