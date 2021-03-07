Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘This is what we need right now’ – 19-year-old’s latest feat causes a stir among many Nottingham Forest fans

Published

42 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest loanee Brennan Johnson bagged his eighth goal of the season for Lincoln City with a classy finish yesterday, which has drawn an excited response from fans of the East Midlands club.

The 19-year-old was sent to the Imps on a season-long loan in September and has been outstanding so far – helping Michael Appleton’s side battle at the very top of League One.

His quality was on show against Crewe yesterday as he added both a goal and an assist in the 3-0 victory, teeing up Morgan Rogers for the opener before hammering the third into the top of the net.

That takes Johnson’s tally for the season to eight goals and 12 assists, a phenomenal campaign for a player that had not made a single goal contribution in his eight games for Forest.

The teenager had certainly shown promise for the Reds, however, and his quality has now been recognised on the international stage as he was handed his first cap for Wales back in November.

Was it Lewis Grabban or Lyle Taylor who have done these 15 things?

1 of 15

Who captain Nottingham Forest on the opening day of the 2020/21 season?

Johnson’s latest strike appears to have caught the attention of the Forest fanbase, with many supporters taking to Twitter to express their excitement at him featuring for them next term and some even calling for him to return right away.

Read their reactions here:


Related Topics:

Bristol-born, London-based sports journalist at Snack Media. University of Brighton and NA graduate

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘This is what we need right now’ – 19-year-old’s latest feat causes a stir among many Nottingham Forest fans

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: