Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

AFC Bournemouth

‘This is what we need’ – Many Bournemouth fans react to fresh Tottenham transfer development

Published

2 mins ago

on

Bournemouth have opened talks with Tottenham as they look to strike a deal that will see Cameron Carter-Vickers join the club permanently.

The centre-back spent the season on loan with the Cherries and whilst it ultimately ended in disappointment, the American international emerged as a real positive, particularly with his performances towards the end of the campaign.

Therefore, keeping him at the club would be a priority in the eyes of most fans, and, they may just get their wish, with reporter Kris Temple confirming that the south coast side are interested in doing a deal for the 23-year-old.

Of course, it won’t be straightforward, particularly as Newcastle have been linked previously, but the prospect of regular minutes may appeal to Carter-Vickers.

As mentioned, the support have quickly taken to the player, so there was a very positive reaction to this transfer development. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘This is what we need’ – Many Bournemouth fans react to fresh Tottenham transfer development

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: