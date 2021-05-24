‘This is what we need’ – Many Bournemouth fans react to fresh Tottenham transfer development

Bournemouth have opened talks with Tottenham as they look to strike a deal that will see Cameron Carter-Vickers join the club permanently.

🍒 TRANSFER NEWS: I can report that #AFCB have made contact with @SpursOfficial about signing defender @cameroncv2 on a permanent basis. CCV’s loan spell from Spurs has expired. #USMNT #THFC pic.twitter.com/UJFA7MlEWL — Kris Temple (@kristemple) May 24, 2021

The centre-back spent the season on loan with the Cherries and whilst it ultimately ended in disappointment, the American international emerged as a real positive, particularly with his performances towards the end of the campaign.

Therefore, keeping him at the club would be a priority in the eyes of most fans, and, they may just get their wish, with reporter Kris Temple confirming that the south coast side are interested in doing a deal for the 23-year-old.

Of course, it won’t be straightforward, particularly as Newcastle have been linked previously, but the prospect of regular minutes may appeal to Carter-Vickers.

As mentioned, the support have quickly taken to the player, so there was a very positive reaction to this transfer development. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞oh I really could do with some good news. — 💬🍒sammi knell💡 (@SammiKnell) May 24, 2021

This is what we need, a great player signed early, hopefully a domino effect will follow. — Richard Kirwan (@richardkirwan) May 24, 2021

This is the content we like to see Kris — Edward Coombs (@eddicoombs67) May 24, 2021

Great news 🍒 fingers crossed 🤞 looks like you will be busy this summer Kris — Adam (@sportguy1011) May 24, 2021

Captain of the future 🔥🔥🔥 — Richard Kingham (@kingham66rich) May 24, 2021

Love this — Ryan Sparrow (@Ryan_Sparrow8) May 24, 2021

That’s great news, let’s hope he stays with us & not go to Newcastle 🤞

He knows he’s appreciated here, & who wouldn’t want to live by the sea in lovely Bournemouth as opposed to errrr Newcastle 🤷🏻‍♀️ plus it’s warmer down South #UTCIAD 🍒💯 — jane swift (@disenchantedred) May 24, 2021