‘This is what we need’, ‘Gets me interested’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as summer target emerges

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly keen on signing teenage Southampton defender David Agbontohoma after a positive trial at the club, which has drawn an interesting reaction from many Owls fans.

Wednesday have been relegated to League One after their 3-3 final day draw with Derby County meant they finished the season bottom of the Championship.

With a significant number of senior players out of contract ahead of next season, there looks likely to be a lot of squad turnover in the summer.

That looks set to be reflected at youth level after Wednesday confirmed their academy retained list today but it seems they’re wasting no time assessing who could come in.

According to Yorkshire Live, the Owls are keen to snap up Agbontohoma when his Southampton contract expires in the summer.

The 19-year-old centre-back has been on trial at the Yorkshire club this season, featuring twice for the U23s, and seems to have impressed.

Wednesday are still under a transfer embargo, however, and that could allow Stoke City to strike as they appear to be assessing Agbontohoma at the moment and played him against Sunderland U23s earlier this week.

The Owls links to the Saints defender have drawn an interesting reaction from supporters, many of whom took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the situation.

Read their reaction here:

Young Hungary players this is what we need the rebuild starts now #swfc https://t.co/SiLw9vJ2yK — scott cain (@scottcain13) May 12, 2021

He’s obviously got the talent let’s hope Moore gets the best out of him https://t.co/TEeZ2Vv7g6 — Adam 🦉 (@AdamSWFC_) May 12, 2021

Turned out for stoke under 23 too this month so might lose out anyway — stuart joszko (@stuartjoszko) May 12, 2021

Don’t know a lot about him but it’s the calibre of player i hope we keep looking at young and hungry it gets me interested — Richard Mangham (@teddyatswfc) May 12, 2021

Never mind who they are interested in signing, until the transfer embargo is lifted they might as well be interested in signing Harry Kane for all the good that news is.

When will #swfc transfer embargo be lifted? — Peter Walker (@Wa1Peter) May 12, 2021

Love how we are finally trying to sign young players — Luke Pearson (@lukepeo1867) May 12, 2021

@GazRobinson1 just what we have been talking about 🙌🏻 — Jack Trueman (@TruemanJack) May 12, 2021

Exactly pal… young fresh hungry talent. Get me interested @swfc — SSGR (@GazRobinson1) May 12, 2021