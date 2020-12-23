Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Blackburn Rovers

‘This is what we like to hear’ – Many Blackburn Rovers fans react to positive player news

Published

42 mins ago

on

Elliott Bennett has returned to training following his three-month injury lay-off – with the Rovers captain hinting that he hopes to be back playing in early January.

Bennett featured more than 40 times for the Ewood Park outfit last season, but has been restricted to just one first-team appearance this term.

That came during Blackburn’s victory at Derby County back in late-September, but the midfielder suffered ankle ligament damage in training soon after and was forced to undergo surgery.

However, Bennett was back on the grass at Rovers’ training ground on Tuesday morning, and took to Twitter to provide supporters with an update on his problem.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 players ever been in Blackburn Rovers’ academy?

1 of 22

David Dunn?

He said: “1st day on the grass today and boy did it feel good! Got to trust in the process and tick the next stage of boxes but hoping to be back with the boys early 2021″.

Whilst Bennett is unlikely to feature in either of Blackburn’s festive fixtures against Sheffield Wednesday or Huddersfield, the skipper might target a return to action in Rovers’ FA Cup third round tie against Doncaster Rovers in early January.

Here’s how the Ewood Park faithful reacted to his post on social media:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘This is what we like to hear’ – Many Blackburn Rovers fans react to positive player news

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: