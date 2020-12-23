‘This is what we like to hear’ – Many Blackburn Rovers fans react to positive player news

Elliott Bennett has returned to training following his three-month injury lay-off – with the Rovers captain hinting that he hopes to be back playing in early January.

Bennett featured more than 40 times for the Ewood Park outfit last season, but has been restricted to just one first-team appearance this term.

That came during Blackburn’s victory at Derby County back in late-September, but the midfielder suffered ankle ligament damage in training soon after and was forced to undergo surgery.

However, Bennett was back on the grass at Rovers’ training ground on Tuesday morning, and took to Twitter to provide supporters with an update on his problem.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 players ever been in Blackburn Rovers’ academy?

1 of 22 David Dunn? Yes No

He said: “1st day on the grass today and boy did it feel good! Got to trust in the process and tick the next stage of boxes but hoping to be back with the boys early 2021″.

Whilst Bennett is unlikely to feature in either of Blackburn’s festive fixtures against Sheffield Wednesday or Huddersfield, the skipper might target a return to action in Rovers’ FA Cup third round tie against Doncaster Rovers in early January.

Here’s how the Ewood Park faithful reacted to his post on social media:

This is fantastic news!!! Will be fab to have you back in the lineup! Hopefully supporters will be back in Ewood at some point next year. 🤞🏻🤞🏻 — shell Belle (@MicroShell) December 22, 2020

Go on skip 💪🏼 be good to see you back on the pitch again in the new year ready for the play off push ⚽️⚽️ — Stu Smith (@StuSmith92) December 22, 2020

Good to hear, been way too long🙌👏 — BrfcJms🥭 (@Brfc_Jms) December 22, 2020

good to hear, well done Benno 👏👏🔵⚪️ — LScotty2706 (@LScotty2706) December 22, 2020

can’t wait for you to be back©️💙 — levi⚽️ (@_levihoyle13_) December 22, 2020

Welcome back Benno, can't wait see you back in rovers shirt https://t.co/oeQLwxVWqX — Jill (@JillJac07807904) December 22, 2020

Your leadership is felt whether you’re on the park or not! Thanks for being such a top captain 👍🏻 — David Glover (@Diav_) December 22, 2020

I'd like to say see you back soon but don't think we'll be back this season 😪 — Offie (@Offie1963) December 22, 2020

This is what we like to hear , can’t wait 💙🙊 — – 𝑹 𝑨 𝑪 𝑯 💋 (@rach_smiith) December 22, 2020