West Brom’s takeover situation is becoming a major focal point surrounding the club.

The Baggies have been placed on the market by owner Guochuan Lai, who is looking to offload his shares in the Championship side.

Lai took control of Albion in the summer of 2016 with the team competing in the Premier League.

West Brom have since slipped into the second tier and are now struggling to meet the financial demands of competing at that level.

The club has been forced into selling the likes of captain Dara O’Shea in order to balance the books, and may have to sell more first team players in the future to continue keeping them that way.

What does Carlton Palmer think of West Brom’s ownership situation?

Carlton Palmer believes the quicker a sale can be finalised the better for all parties involved.

The 57-year-old has claimed that the quicker everything is resolved the quicker that the team can focus on fighting for promotion back to the top flight.

“There are more talks ongoing about a new owner at WBA,” Palmer told Football League World.

“This is vital this happens, and happens quickly.

“Guochuan Lai is looking to sell the club and would accept £50 million, which is significantly less than what he paid for the club at the time, £200 million.

“Apparently there are interested parties from the Middle East and the USA.

“WBA are hoping a deal can be concluded this year.

“They currently sit 13th in the Championship, drawing their last three games.

“The club is selling all of their best players in the summer to balance the books and not replacing them with anywhere near the same quality.

“It’s imperative the sale goes through quickly to give the club a chance of trying to get back to the Premier League sooner rather than later.”

Financial expert Kieran Maguire has claimed that the £50 million asking price for the Midlands club is too much.

Maguire has cited the £50 million sale of Leeds United as a club that was worth more than Albion currently is.

He believes a figure closer to the £30 million that Sunderland cost to take control of as a more realistic asking price.

Carlos Corberan’s side are currently 13th in the table, having finished ninth in the standings in the previous campaign.

The Spaniard will be aiming to steer the team towards a top six finish in their bid to gain promotion to the Premier League.

Next up for West Brom is a clash away to Preston North End on Saturday afternoon.

What next for West Brom?

It’s highly unlikely that any takeover for West Brom will be completed this year, as these things take time to finalise.

However, agreeing a deal is the first major step needed to be taken, and that can happen in 2023 if Lai makes reasonable demands.

Maguire seems to think that the businessman needs to lower his asking price, so it remains to be seen if he will be willing to do that.

Agreeing a deal should allow the new potential owner to start helping ease the financial burden before they actually take over.

This could help save the club from needing to sell key players in January if agreed by then.