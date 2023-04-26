Plymouth Argyle moved a step closer to securing a place in the Championship last night in their showdown with Bristol Rovers.

The Gas were reduced to ten men in the first-half of this fixture as Antony Evans was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Danny Mayor.

Bali Mumba, Niall Ennis, James Wilson and Joe Edwards all missed chances to open the scoring before a moment of brilliance was produced following the break.

After controlling Wilson's pass with his chest, Ennis unleashed an overhead kick into the bottom corner in the 51st minute.

Buoyed by this spectacular strike, Plymouth doubled their advantage via a header from Macauley Gillesphey shortly after this effort.

Rovers were unable to find a way back into the game as they failed to record a short on target at Home Park.

As a result of this 2-0 victory, Plymouth moved on to 95 points in the League One standings and are now within touching distance of promotion.

Argyle are guaranteed to secure a top-two finish this weekend if they beat Burton Albion in front of their own supporters.

Plymouth also retained their lead over Ipswich Town thanks to this win as Kieran McKenna's side also secured maximum points in their meeting with Barnsley yesterday.

Following Argyle's win over the Gas, the club's official Twitter account shared footage of Ennis' passionate celebration for his superb goal in this fixture.

Upon seeing this video, these Plymouth fans opted to express their admiration for the forward on the social media platform.

Meanwhile, this Argyle fan was particularly impressed with the scenes displayed by the players and supporters.

As for this Argyle supporter, he has suggested that Ennis deserves a new contract for his contributions this season.

Will Niall Ennis remain at Plymouth beyond the summer?

With Ennis' current deal at Home Park set to expire following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign, it will be interesting to see what the future will hold for the forward.

Argyle boss Steven Schumacher admitted earlier this year that conversations were ongoing with the club's out-of-contract players.

When you consider that Ennis has provided an impressive total of 16 direct goal contributions in League One this season, he may now be ready to make the step-up to the Championship.

Keeping this in mind, it would not be at all surprising if the 23-year-old signs a new contract with Argyle who are on course to feature in this division next season.