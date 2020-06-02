‘This is typical of them’ – Nottingham Forest linked with 28-year-old: The verdict

Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in Panathinaikos defender Mattias Johansson and may already have made contact about a summer move.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and appears to be on the radar of the East Midlands outfit.

According to Greek newspaper Live Sport (via pagenews), there has been “flirting” between the right-back and Forest.

It is understood that there may have been preliminary contact over a potential move.

But would Johansson be a good signing for Forest? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers give their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

When you think of a few of Forest’s deals from over the years, this is typical of them.

Johansson has never played in England and Forest fans know all about the type of risk that brings; he might prove to be an excellent addition, but there’s the chance he might not settle or live up to the intensity of the English game.

Whether the 28-year-old is needed is a question based around the future of Matty Cash and how confident Forest are of retaining their flying full-back.

Cash looks bound for the Premier League and if Forest win promotion, they have a chance of retaining him. However, life in the Championship will thrust that into doubt and might take them down the route of Johansson.

George Harbey

Johansson looks to be an exciting right-back who can attack and defend, which would make him a perfect Sabri Lamouchi kind of player.

Whether Forest need him or not, though, is a different question completely, as I cannot see Matty Cash leaving the club this summer regardless of whether they win promotion or not; he loves the club and he wants to help them get to the Premier League.

They also have Tendayi Darikwa stepping up his return from a cruciate ligament injury which has sidelined him for a lengthy amount of time, so he will be champing at the bit to break into the first-team when he finally returns from a bad injury.

Carl Jenkinson is also on the club’s books. He’s been hit and miss for Forest since joining in the summer, but you would still expect him to be a useful, experienced squad player next year, especially if they win promotion to the Premier League.

Jacob Potter

Do they really need another full-back?

Forest already have some strong options available to them in that position, and I don’t think they need another right-back heading towards next season.

The only reason why they might need one is if Matty Cash was to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

Johansson has had a fairly good career across Europe with the likes of AZ and now with Panathinaikos in Greece.

If Forest are to win promotion into the Premier League this season, then I have my doubts as to whether he’d be good enough in the top-flight. Surely Nottingham Forest’s money would be better spent elsewhere in the summer?