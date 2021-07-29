Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

‘This is tremendous’, ‘Outstanding’ – Many Blackburn fans react to new Ben Brereton footage

Published

2 mins ago

on

It’s fair to say that 2021 has already been a whirlwind of a year for Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton.

The 22-year-old has divided opinions at Ewood Park since his £7million move from Nottingham Forest in 2018, but the last few months has since seen his popularity grow incredible amounts.

At the end of last season, a group of avid Football Manager supporters spotted that Brereton was eligible to play for Chile due to his mother’s roots. Fast forward a couple of months, and he is now a cult hero in South America.

Brereton, or Brereton Diaz as he is now known, was recently named in Chile’s Copa America squad before featuring against Lionel Messi for Argentina. He then scored his first international goal for his country, netting in a win over Bolivia last month.

A new video has now emerged, though, with Brereton the new face of Pepsi Max over in Chile.

The forward has appeared in the brand’s new advert, which has took social media by storm and received plenty of reactions from enthused supporters.

Here’s what Blackburn fans had to say in response to the viral video…


