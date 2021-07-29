‘This is tremendous’, ‘Outstanding’ – Many Blackburn fans react to new Ben Brereton footage

It’s fair to say that 2021 has already been a whirlwind of a year for Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton.

The 22-year-old has divided opinions at Ewood Park since his £7million move from Nottingham Forest in 2018, but the last few months has since seen his popularity grow incredible amounts.

At the end of last season, a group of avid Football Manager supporters spotted that Brereton was eligible to play for Chile due to his mother’s roots. Fast forward a couple of months, and he is now a cult hero in South America.

Brereton, or Brereton Diaz as he is now known, was recently named in Chile’s Copa America squad before featuring against Lionel Messi for Argentina. He then scored his first international goal for his country, netting in a win over Bolivia last month.

A new video has now emerged, though, with Brereton the new face of Pepsi Max over in Chile.

🇨🇱 Blackburn forward Ben Brereton Diaz starring in Pepsi's latest advert in Chile 😂😂#Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/En3ZHlK7pw — Football League Zone (@TheFLZone) July 29, 2021

The forward has appeared in the brand’s new advert, which has took social media by storm and received plenty of reactions from enthused supporters.

Here’s what Blackburn fans had to say in response to the viral video…

Amazing! Would love a translation, but I think it works even better not knowing what they are saying! https://t.co/4iQM28ahhT — Dean Haworth (@TheKingOfSpain) July 29, 2021

So I’ll definitely be going to Blackburn away in the Carabao. https://t.co/6hRqS1BWwR — Joel Shooter (@joelshooterfoot) July 29, 2021

This is absolutely ace, fair play. https://t.co/mefIr83X9Y — Ryan Matthews (@RyanMatthews_93) July 29, 2021

Amazing. Ben Brereton Diaz: Chile/Blackburn's answer to Kendall Jenner. https://t.co/bndx2d2wTt — Nick Miller (@NickMiller79) July 29, 2021

The lads truly made it 😂 https://t.co/h31M9kDeZs — Arron Michaelovitz (@arron_ovitz) July 29, 2021

Absolutely my favourite football story this summer. https://t.co/I7kaiE4OmP — Connor 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (Jorginho for Ballon D'Or) (@KitConnorsseur) July 29, 2021