“This is too soon” – AFC Bournemouth weigh up move for Blackpool 23-year-old: The verdict

Bournemouth are hoping to sign Josh Bowler from Blackpool in bolstering their Premier League survival bid according to The Sun.

It has not been an ideal summer so far for the Tangerines, losing Neil Critchley to Aston Villa and then potentially one of their best players to the top-flight would call for supporters to decrease their expectations of the upcoming campaign.

That said, Michael Appleton has certainly looked like someone capable of managing in the Championship in the past and recruitment has been nothing short of superb over the last few years.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see if they believe that Bowler would be a smart addition for the Cherries and whether he is ready for the step up a division…

Justin Peach

This move would be a surprise not only because Josh Bowler is still relatively untried at Championship level.

One consistent season should not be the catalyst for a Premier League move as there is a fair argument that Bowler perhaps needs more time to become a more rounded wide player.

Not only that, the Bournemouth side is looking short of top-flight quality and experience which could be their undoing throughout the season.

However, Bowler has an incredible ability to beat his opponent in one-on-one situations, something that could be the difference in a side needing to create chances.

The rumoured fee of £1 million is a low risk option as well, ensuring that Bournemouth have the potential to make a profit however successful Bowler is there.

For me though, I believe Bournemouth should be targeting more players with top-flight experience, rather than cherry-picking talent from the Championship.

Chris Gallagher

I think this is too soon for Bowler.

There’s no denying that he is a hugely talented player and I believe that he will be able to play in the Premier League one day.

However, I do think another year in the Championship is what he needs for his development.

A move to Bournemouth now is obviously going to appeal to Bowler but the reality is that he would be a squad player next season, who is likely to be on the bench for much of the campaign.

Of course, he would back himself to force his way into the XI but it’s going to be hard.

From the Cherries’ perspective, you can see why they want Bowler because he is hugely talented player, but I think he would benefit from another year in the second tier, even if it’s not with Blackpool, where he can play week in, week out and be the main man.

Declan Harte

With the move rumoured to be worth only £1 million, this could be a really great addition to Scott Parker’s side.

The 23-year old has continued to improve year on year and became a quality Championship player last season at Blackpool.

While Bowler may not immediately strengthen Bournemouth’s starting lineup, he will be a very useful player to have in what will be a challenging Premier League season.

He will offer a lot from the bench and will be able to step into the starting team pretty seamlessly if he can continue his rate of development over the course of the coming campaign.

Even if the move doesn’t work out, his value will likely increase anyway which also makes this a relatively risk-free signing.