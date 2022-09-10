“This is the transfer window” – Pundit delivers verdict on Huddersfield Town’s Deadline Day arrival

Huddersfield Town completed a Deadline Day move for Barnsley defender Michal Helik, with the Polish defender signing a three-year deal at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Terriers also possess the option of triggering an extension in his contract for a further year, should they wish to.

Helik was a shining light for the Tykes during what was a poor campaign last time out, with Helik a player of good Championship quality.

Sharing his thoughts on the Deadline Day deal, and what he expects this to mean for Huddersfield, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “It’s a good move for him. It’s a good mood for Huddersfield.

“He’s an experienced player at this level. You know, he is a threat in both boxes, defending and attacking.

“For Huddersfield. they’ve not quite got over the hangover of last season’s play-off final, but I expect them to kick into gear at some point and to be there or thereabouts.

“So, I think it’s a good signing for Huddersfield. Disappointing for Barnsley, but, you know, this is the transfer window.”

The verdict

The majority of Championship clubs would have been massively boosted by the arrival of Helik, making this an excellent move for the Terriers.

Not only has he accumulated excellent experience and has proven to be a dominating defender, but he is also at an excellent age.

Ultimately, the Terriers will still have lofty ambitions after the last campaign, and whilst things are yet to click into gear at the John Smith’s Stadium, Helik is an addition that will provide fans with confidence and ambition.

Not only will he be a real asset for the Terriers defensively speaking, he can also bring the ball forward with composure and authority.