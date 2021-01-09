‘This is the stuff of dreams’ – Plenty of Norwich fans react to breaking team news for Coventry FA Cup clash

Norwich City make their return to FA Cup action on Saturday afternoon, as they host Championship rivals Coventry City in the third round of this season’s competition.

Daniel Farke’s side go into the game top of the Championship table, with an immediate promotion back to the Premier League likely to be their main priority this season.

For their part, Coventry’s main aim for the current campaign will surely be remaining in the Championship following promotion from League One last year, and they go into the game on the back of a 2-1 win at Millwall last time out, which ended a four game winless run for the Sky Blues.

Perhaps with all that in mind, Farke has named a Norwich side that shows seven changes from the one that beat Barnsley 1-0 at home in the Championship last weekend, as the likes of Jordan Hugill, Bali Mumba, Xavi Quintilla, Przemyslaw Placheta, Christoph Zimmermann, Alex Tettey and young goalkeeper Dan Barden coming into the side.

Meanwhile, big names such as Teemu Pukki, Emi Buendia, Max Aarons and Mario Vrancic drop to the bench, where Onel Hernandez returns to the matchday squad after several months out through injury.

Taking to Twitter to react to their side’s team news for the game, plenty of Norwich fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the match.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

Sorensen in midfield😍 — Matthew (@matthew81357461) January 9, 2021

BALIIIIIIIIIIIIIII — C (@callum_innit) January 9, 2021

I love that line up !!!! — Shane Jones (@Shaney_ncfc) January 9, 2021

this is the stuff of dreams — Will🔰 (@WAnverali) January 9, 2021

Good selection 👍🏻 looking forward to watching the lads COYY — Ashley Willis (@Ashley_Willis30) January 9, 2021

That’s a very strong team tbh — Joe K (@Joey77boy2000) January 9, 2021

Happy with that. Be interesting to see how Sorensen plays in his natural role — Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde (@cc_norw962) January 9, 2021

Bali and Quintilla 😍 — Cian (@ncfccian) January 9, 2021