“This is the season he could…” – Coventry City fan pundit delivers verdict involving Fabio Tavares

Coventry City have conducted some outstanding recruitment in recent years and picking up players from unfished markets has been a key player in the Sky Blues’ rise from League Two to the Championship under Mark Robins.

Coventry are not able to compete towards the top end of the second tier financially at the moment, and that may pose its challenges as the club aim to compete for a play-off spot in the coming seasons.

The club’s youth system could be an important contributor in strengthening the fringes of the first team in that time and it is bearing fruit at the moment.

FLW’s Coventry City fan pundit Neil Littlewood is expecting big things from one of the younger members of the first team squad, when asked who the club’s most exciting prospect is right now.

Speaking to Football League World, Littlewood said: “It’s got to be Tavares, Fabio Tavares, he came off the bench a couple of times at the back end of last season, scored a last-minute equaliser against Preston at home.

“It looks like he’s going to finally get given his chance this year in and around the first team.

“Signing from Rochdale, he scored goals in the U23s last year, I really think this is the season he could step up and make a name for himself a little bit, get a few goals in the Championship.

“I would have said Danny Cashman, he scored three goals in two games for the U23s, including two against Reading, a game I was at, and he looked really tidy, but we loaned him out on deadline day to Walsall, so I’ll be interested to keep an eye on him to see how he gets on and how his development works, because it didn’t work out for him at Rochdale last year.

“Tavares is the one, he’ll be in and around the squad, other names – Ryan Howley will be in and around the squad as well, brilliant player, I think he got EFL Apprentice of the Year last year, a good big central midfielder who can also play centre half.”