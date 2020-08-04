‘This is the right move’ – Nottingham Forest make transfer decision on future of key man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest have reportedly turned down a bid of £10million from Sheffield United for full-back Matty Cash according to Sky Sports.

Cash has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Reds in the 2019/20 season, which ultimately ended in disappointment for Sabri Lamouchi’s side.

They finished seventh in the Championship table, as they missed out on a top-six finish on the final minute of the last day of the season.

Cash’s performances during the 2019/20 season were strong though, with the likes of Southampton, West Ham and Sheffield United all interested in landing his signature ahead of the new league campaign in September.

But have Nottingham Forest made the right decision in rejecting this bid from Sheffield United?

We discuss….

Alfie Burns:

It’s laughable that Sheffield United thought they could get Cash for this price.

Forest might be forced to sell this summer, but they are in such a strong position in terms of the clubs chasing the signature of Cash.

Sheffield United, Southampton and West Ham are all interested, so why on earth would Forest sell when the first, measly offer is put down on the table.

For what it is worth, I think Cash will go for around £15-18m this summer, which isn’t too much more than the £10m quoted, but it is a big hike in percentage.

It’s good to see Forest putting the ball in the court of his suitors.

Ned Holmes:

I think this is the right move from Forest.

Obviously the market has been impacted by the current global circumstances but I still think Cash is worth more to them than £10 million.

He was fantastic for the Reds last season and is deserving of a chance in the Premier League, the East Midlands club just need to make sure they’re properly compensated for his exit.

It appears they’re determined to do so and I think the club deserve a lot of credit for trying to play hardball and not just rolling over.

I do think we’ll see him depart this summer, and I think the Blades would be an excellent destination for him, but I think it’ll be more for than £10 million.

George Dagless:

No real surprise.

Forest will be determined to keep hold of Cash and unless big money comes in for him I see him staying at Forest for another season.

He had a top year for the club and top flight sides will naturally be looking at him but I’m not sure whether anyone will pay the price Forest want for him.

Sheffield United are meticulous operators in the transfer window, too, so I can’t see them breaking the bank to sign him.