‘This is the right decision’ – West Brom set to offload player: The verdict

West Brom are set to listen to offers for winger Oliver Burke, as per the Telegraph.

The former Nottingham Forest player has struggled to make an impact at the Baggies ever since his multi-million pound arrival from RB Leipzig, and is now set to be moved on as Bilic’s side prepare for life in the Premier League.

So, is this a wise decision by the Baggies to let the Scotsman depart?

Chris Thorpe

This is absolutely the right decision for everyone concerned in this move, with Burke having pretty much no future at the Hawthorns under Slaven Bilic.

The former Nottingham Forest winger burst onto the scene a few seasons back now but has since been a real shadow of his former self and could do with a move to a club where he feels loved after a few frustrating loan spells at Celtic and Alaves respectively.

There is definitely a talented player in there somewhere but he really has to start bucking his ideas up if he is to fulfill his obvious potential in the next few years.

In short, things just haven’t worked out for Burke at West Brom and I feel that they will be pleased to see the back of each other.

Jacob Potter

This is the right decision for both parties.

Burke hasn’t had a chance with the Baggies in recent seasons, and I’m still not quite sure as to why they even signed him when they did.

He’s going to be significantly far down the pecking order in Slaven Bilic’s plans for life back in the Premier League.

Therefore, it makes sense for the club to look at moving him on permanently during the summer transfer window, as his wages could be used on other areas of the squad.

Burke will be eager to prove himself in English football at the earliest of opportunities though, and I think he’d be a solid addition for a number of Championship clubs ahead of the new season.

George Dagless

I think so.

Every summer his future has been a point of discussion and many have always said he has potential but needs to prove it.

Again, though, we’re another year down the line and I think now Albion are wise to let him go.

He can still be a good player, but with every season you do wonder whether he is going to show it.

He’s not ready for the Premier League unfortunately and I just hope we see him go somewhere where he can settle and just start building up his career again.