‘This is the right decision’ – Derby County player set for Pride Park exit: The verdict

Derby County are preparing to offload winger Florian Jozefzoon this summer, as Phillip Cocu aims to mould his squad into a team that will push for promotion next season, according to The Athletic.

The wideman who was signed in 2018 from Brentford has struggled to cement a regular starting berth at Pride Park, and is now set to depart the club after an underwhelming stint at the Midlands club.

But, are Derby making the right decision here?

George Dagless

I’m a little surprised.

At the end of the day, Cocu probably has a plan in mind and if the former Brentford man isn’t part of it then it makes sense for him to move.

I thought we’d see more of him this season just gone but it’s never really worked massively for him at Derby and perhaps a move elsewhere now makes sense.

He is a good player and I thought maybe he could prove that at Derby but I can see the other side too.

I do think, though, the right club could get him back to top form and he would be a fine signing.

Alfie Burns

It’s not quite happened for him under Lampard or Cocu, has it?

You can’t deny that the winger’s got quality to play in the Championship, but there’s a reason that Brentford released him for a minimal fee and improved significantly.

Then, when you consider his lack of game time at Derby, it’s clear he’s not quite at the level for a side challenging the upper echelons of the Championship.

I’d look to move him on and really streamline the Derby squad with players that are capable of challenging for promotion.

Jacob Potter

This is the right decision, with a shadow of a doubt.

For one reason or another, Jozefzoon simply hasn’t hit the heights with Derby County, and they’re making the correct decision at looking to move him on this summer.

He won’t be getting in their starting XI anytime soon on a regular basis, and so it makes sense for the club to look at shifting his wages off of their books next season.

He could be worth a punt for a few Championship clubs, as he’s shown glimpses of the talent he possesses, but he hasn’t been consistent enough.

The best move for both parties involved, that’s for sure.