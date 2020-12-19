‘This is the problem’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to latest update on future of defender

A number of Nottingham Forest fans have been reacting to the latest update on the potential future of talented defender Danny Preston with a couple of football league clubs interested in him.

Preston was sent out on loan to League Two Grimsby Town in the summer with the left-back getting the chance to get his first taste of first-team football in the Football League. The 20-year-old was unlikely to have found any first-team opportunities at the City Ground this season with Nicholas Ioannou having arrived in the summer.

That means that the Reds have all three of Ioannou, Gaetan Bong and Yuri Ribeiro competing for a place in Chris Hughton’s starting line-up down the left-hand side of their defence. Preston’s contract is set to expire in the summer and he could therefore face a tough decision over whether to extend his time at the club or look to make a permanent move elsewhere.

The defender has been showing impressive form during his loan spell with Grimsby, despite the League Two club’s struggles. Preston has been averaging 1.5 interceptions, 2.4 clearances and 0.8 key passes per game (Sofascore) for Ian Holloway’s side. It has now emerged that form has seen him attract the interest of various clubs in the Football League, per the Athletic.

Many Nottingham Forest fans were keen to suggest that they should not allow the defender to leave the club, while others bemoaned the poor recruitment in recent years that has left them with three left-backs blocking the path to the first team for the 29-year-old.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Don't wanna lose youth team captain Preston, but would understand if he left. — Cameron Clark (@Camclarky) December 18, 2020

This is the problem Dan with our slap dash recruitment. 3 senior left backs on the books and only 1 of them is anywhere near good enough. Should offloading Bong, iaonnou and keeping Preston — George Thurlby (@loose_tip) December 18, 2020

Much like Tyler Walker, they need to play. We’re blocking their route because of our appalling transfer strategy, so no one can blame them for moving on. — Stuart Clarkson (@Stuart_Clarkson) December 18, 2020

If we ever play with wing backs , young players with stamina , fitness and crossing ability are needed. Danny Preston and Jordan Gabriel are ideal. — John Minkley (@JMINKLEY1) December 18, 2020

Well forest need to keep him, need someone to challenge Riberio — Kieren (@kingkieren10) December 18, 2020

We might have 3/4 senior left backs at the club but let’s be real, Bong is 2nd choice and there is absolutely no chance in hell Prestons worse than bong. — Alex (@AO1865) December 18, 2020

You can't keep them all — NG Two (@Forest_Ablock) December 18, 2020