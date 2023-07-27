Highlights Sunderland striker Ross Stewart's future is uncertain as he enters the final year of his contract, attracting interest from Championship and Premier League clubs. Sunderland might choose to sell him now to raise funds for other areas.

Recent reports suggest that Middlesbrough is no longer pursuing a move for Stewart, while Southampton is looking to use funds from player sales to sign him.

Lawrence Shankland of Hearts could be a potential replacement for Stewart, as he has a similar profile and impressive goal-scoring record. The continuity from Stewart to Shankland makes him an ideal choice for Sunderland.

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart is a player that has been the subject of plenty of speculation for quite some time now.

The Scottish international is into the final year of his deal at the Stadium of Light and unless a new contract can be resolved, there will be question marks surrounding his long-term future at Sunderland.

His reputation is high and, despite the injury issues, he will have admirers from the Championship and the Premier League. It is the last time the Black Cats will be able to receive a fee for him, which could prompt them to cash-in now and reinvest the money in other areas with whatever they manage to raise.

What's the latest on Ross Stewart?

Alan Nixon via Patreon reported earlier this month that Middlesbrough, Stoke City, and Southampton were all queuing up to land the 27-year-old striker. Since then, though, TeessideLive have claimed that Stewart is not in Middlesbrough's plans at present and that the club are not pursuing the move.

That is according to a fresh update from Alan Nixon this week in which he suggested that the Saints will use the money from player sales to land Stewart.

The latest update regarding Stewart's contract negotiations is that he has rejected Sunderland's latest offer and is set to depart the club this summer, as per YardBarker.

He won't be easy to replace, given that he scored 26 goals and claimed five assists in his first season with the club and helped guide them to promotion via the play-offs in League One, where he also scored two of his goals in three games.

Unfortunately, Stewart suffered from multiple injury issues over the course of last season in the Championship, meaning he was restricted to just 15 outings. However, he scored an impressive 11 goals and assisted a further three in that time.

Sunderland may need to source a replacement, and we take a look at a potential replacement here.

Could Sunderland sign Lawrence Shankland from Hearts?

Generally speaking, Sunderland's recruitment policy has been to sign up-and-coming players with a lot of potential over the last few seasons. Their recruitment so far in the current transfer window has continued to reflect the policy of signing pre-peak and youth players.

It's a sustainable, forward-thinking way to approach recruitment, but if Stewart departs, they may well be looking for a more experienced centre-forward to lead the line.

However, one man who should be on the club's radar is Lawrence Shankland of Hearts. The striker scored 28 goals in 47 games for Hearts since arriving last summer.

The 27-year-old is the same age as Stewart and is a direct like-for-like profile to him as well, capable of not only scoring, but leading the line as an all-round centre-forward in Sunderland's attack.

He has the height needed to be an aerial threat, and can score consistently off both feet, and he will pin back centre-backs with his reasonable pace, too.

There is a lot to like about his skill-set, but the continuity from Stewart to Shankland is perhaps the biggest reason to choose him as the ideal replacement.

Unsurprisingly, such form has caught the eye of others in the second tier previously, Football Insider revealing that Birmingham City have been monitoring Shankland. The update stated that they have had scouts watching the attacker last season, and they were considering a move in the summer.

Scottish football is largely undervalued, meaning Sunderland could cash-in on Stewart, sign Shankland, and have spare funds left to spend as well.

He is a no-brainer option, and has two-years left on his deal with Hearts, who may be looking to make a huge profit this summer on a player in red-hot form.