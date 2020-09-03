This is the financial breakdown of Matty Cash’s move from Nottingham Forest to Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest have seen Matty Cash leave for Aston Villa this Thursday morning as he makes his move to the Premier League.

Cash would have been hoping to achieve promotion with Nottingham Forest but things, of course, ended badly last season.

With that play-off mishap in mind, it always seemed possible that Cash would attract interest this summer after what was a top campaign for him on an individual level, and so it has come to pass with him moving to Villa Park.

It’s for good money, too, with Paul Taylor revealing the financial breakdown behind the agreement:

Done deal: Matty Cash’s move to Aston Villa is confirmed. £14m possibly rising to £16m with add-ins… — Paul Taylor (@nottmtails) September 3, 2020

The Verdict

This seems like fair money for a player that is likely to only get better.

We’re in a market where the massive fees of the recent past are less likely and clubs are having to be a bit smarter with their budgets.

Here, Forest are getting a good sum, with the potential for a bit more, to allow them to reinvest, whilst Villa are not breaking the bank and are getting a player ready for the top flight.

It should be exciting to see how he gets on at Villa Park, then, as he goes in hunt of a senior debut as soon as possible.

