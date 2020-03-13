This is the best Reading XI so far this season according to ratings

The footballing calendar is very much up in the air now thanks to the spread of coronavirus and the resulting pandemic.

All EFL matches are expected to be postponed from today with no clear plan for when they will be played – if they even are. But if nothing else, it has given us a chance to reflect on this season so far.

Specifically, looking at Reading. It has not exactly been a smooth campaign for the Royals. Starting with heaps of optimism under the guidance of Jose Gomes, the mood soon changed when they found themselves battling at the foot of the table.

The Portuguese was given the boot and controversially replaced by sporting director Mark Bowen.

As things stand, the Welshman has guided Reading to 14th in the league table and comfortably clear of any relegation trouble.

With the help of WhoScored and their rating system, then, we take a look at the Royals’ most highly-rated XI from the current campaign…

There are certainly a few surprises in this XI, not least in the formation. Bowen has strongly favoured a 4-2-3-1 in recent months but WhoScored have still deemed their 3-5-2 formation from earlier in the season the better option.

Rafael, of course, is included in goal and is protected by a back three of Matt Miazga, Michael Morrison and Liam Moore, with Omar Richards and Andy Yiadom operating as wing-backs on the left and right-hand sides respectively.

In midfield we see a trio made up of John Swift, Andy Rinomhota and Ovie Ejaria.

Swift and Ejaria have both been excellent in an attacking sense this season whilst Rinomhota has started to impress again more recently after a spell out of the starting line-up.

Puscas, with his 11 goals this season, of course, leads the line but it is somewhat surprising that it is Sam Baldock who is placed alongside him rather than Yakou Meite.

Granted, Meite has not played many games in a striking role this season but with eight goals to his name, he has double the tally of Baldock.

Other notable omissions include midfielder Pele, who has made as many appearances in midfield this season as Rinomhota.