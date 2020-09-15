‘This is the best move for all parties’ – Leeds United player set for Elland Road loan exit to EFL: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United’s Jordan Stevens is closing in on a switch to Richie Wellens’ Swindon Town on loan for the season, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

The 20-year-old midfielder made four appearances for Marcelo Bielsa’s side last season as the Whites won the Championship title, and he now looks set to be afforded game-time in League One with Swindon.

So, would you say this is a good move for the player and his development? Would you view this is a good acquisition for Swindon on loan?

The team here at FLW take a look….

Alfie Burns

Stevens isn’t going to be involved enough at Elland Road this season and, for me, Leeds have a duty to find him a platform to play senior football in the EFL.

Wellens has revealed that he’s been chasing the winger for six or seven weeks now, which tells you he’s keen to get him on board. That bodes well for Stevens getting senior football under his belt.

For me, he will be a good League One signing. He plays in a position that isn’t too intense, he’s got good pace and has a tenacious streak that will suit the lower leagues.

Swindon will benefit having him around and I think all parties will look back on this imminent agreement with the view it was the right move.

George Dagless

Should be good for all involved I would say.

Stevens is a bright young player, one of many at Leeds United, but, as with a number of them right now, chances are going to be limited given that the Whites are now in the Premier League.

Only the very best are going to play for them this season with a number of good players arriving in the transfer window too.

That said, minutes will be needed elsewhere for some of their young players and moving to Swindon and Richie Wellens’ attacking style of play should give Stevens a good platform on which to keep improving.

Jacob Potter

This is the best move for all parties involved.

Stevens isn’t going to be anywhere near the Leeds first-team this season, so it makes sense for the club to look at loaning him out in the near future.

Swindon Town could prove to be the ideal destination for him as well, as they’d be able to offer him regular minutes this season.

The Robins are in League One as well now, so it would give Stevens the ideal opportunity to get regular game time under his belt.

If he can impress out on loan, then we could see him challenging for a spot in the Leeds first-team in future seasons.