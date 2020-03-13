This is the best Cardiff City XI so far this season according to ratings

It has been far from plain sailing for Cardiff City, who have had to deal with wobbles in form, a string of injuries and, of course, a change of manager, this season but remain within touching distance of the top six.

The Bluebirds are ninth in the Championship, two points behind sixth-place Preston North End with nine games left of the campaign.

Their comprehensive 3-0 victory against Blackburn Rovers has left them high in confidence but it seems they’ll have to wait until at least the 4th of April to make any more progress towards the top six.

Neil Harris has done an impressive job since taking over and has been buoyed by some impressive performances this season.

But who makes the best Cardiff XI from the 2019/20 Championship campaign? We’ve used the Whoscored ratings to answer just that…

Alex Smithies has capitalised on Neil Etheridge’s absence from the starting XI, due to both injury and January interest, and has made the number one jersey his own over the last few months–making 21 appearances and keeping seven clean sheets with a rating of 6.50.

Ahead of him, Joe Bennett has been a mainstay in the side, looking both solid defensive and adding some threat in the final third–earning a rating of 6.79.

Having joined in January, Wolverhampton Wolves loanee Dion Sanderson has been excellent at right-back and has a rating of 7.18.

It perhaps a surprise to see Aden Flint (with a rating of 7.07), and not Curtis Nelson (6.80), partnering Sean Morrison (7.19) at the back, however, the 30-year-old’s three goals and four assists will likely have contributed to that.

There is some real competition in central midfield but Marlon Pack (with a rating of 6.99) and Joe Ralls (7.04) get the nod.

Pack, who joined from rivals Bristol City in the summer, has done more than just break up play and move the ball well, grabbing two goals and three assists.

When he has been fit, Ralls has been fantastic in the centre of the park for the Bluebirds–adding some real dynamism and grabbing six goals.

Albert Adomah has been fantastic since arriving on loan in January and has played a vital part in Cardiff’s ascent of the table, earning the third-highest rating in the squad–7.10.

There was only ever going to one man playing in the number 10 role. Lee Tomlin has had a resurgence this season–grabbing seven goals, seven assists and a rating of 7.02.

Only Tomlin has contributed to more league goals in the Cardiff squad than the man on the left flank, Junior Hoilett.

The 29-year-old has scored four times and contributed three assists from his 32 appearances–earning a rating of 6.69.

Up front, summer signing Robert Glatzel hasn’t quite found his feet in the Welsh capital meaning Callum Paterson, who has a rating of 7.04, is in the side as a striker.