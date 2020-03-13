This is the best Bristol City XI so far this season according to ratings

Bristol City are in familiar territory, sitting just outside the play-offs as the end of the season creeps closer.

Lee Johnson’s men narrowly missed out on the top six last season and will be hoping they can go one step further this time around.

The Robins are seventh as things stand, one point behind Preston North End in sixth.

City have been streaky as ever in the 2019/20 campaign but have been buoyed by some impressive performances from some of their key men.

But who makes the best City XI from the 2019/20 Championship campaign? We’ve used the Whoscored ratings to answer just that…

Prior to his injury in the last two games, Dan Bentley has been simply sensational for the Robins this season.

The goalkeeper joined from Brentford in the summer and has looked a fantastic bit of business–earning a rating of 6.75 so far.

City have cycled through a number of different centre-back partnerships this season but Nathan Baker (with a rating of 7.02) and Tomas Kalas (6.89 in central defence) are the first choice duo.

There is no surprise to see the ever-reliable Jay Dasilva in at left-back. The 21-year-old joined the club permanently in the summer and looks a really bright prospect–earning a rating of 6.97 this season.

Josh Brownhill may have left the club to join Premier League side Burnley in January but he was the beating heart of the City side before his exit.

As well as breaking up opposition play and dictating play for the Robins, Brownhill proved a threat in the final third–scoring five goals, providing two assists and leaving with a rating of 7.09.

Think you know Bristol City? Take our quiz to test yourself!

1 of 15 1, Which club did Luke Steele move to from the Robins? Barnsley Nottingham Forest Birmingham City Millwall

Partnering him in central midfield in Jamie Paterson. The playmaker returned from his loan at Derby County and has been excellent–grabbing three goals, one assist and a rating of 6.96.

It was only ever going to be one man on the right. No player has provided more assists than Swedish winger Niclas Eliasson’s 12 this season, who has earned a rating of 6.95.

Only Eliasson has contributed to more City goals this season than Andi Weimann, who has grabbed nine goals and three assists, as well as a rating of 6.85.

With a rating of 7.16, Famara Diedhiou has been fantastic this season and the highest-rated player in the City squad (to start more than three games), while Benik Afobe (7.15) looked sensational before he picked up his injury.

Afobe looks to be on his way back and the delay to the season could just boost the Robins chances by giving him a chance to return.