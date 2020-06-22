‘This is surely promotion dependant’ – Leeds United enquire about 23-year-old: Is he a realistic target? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Emi Buendia is a man on the Leeds United radar, with the Whites keen on plucking the playmaker out of Norwich City this summer.

Leeds are chasing promotion back to the Premier League, whilst Norwich are facing dropping back into the Championship at the first time of asking.

A report from Read Norwich has detailed how Leeds have made contact with Norwich over the availability of Buendia, who has seven assists in the Premier League this season.

Here, our writers discuss whether the Argentine would be a good signing and how likely the deal is to happen…

Sam Rourke

Buendia was a standout figure in Norwich City’s promotion winning campaign last season, and he has flourished in the top-flight this term.

At just 23-years-old, Buendia looks comfortable plying his trade in the Premier League and his creativity has been an influential component in Daniel Farke’s side.

Of course, it’s well documented that Leeds were looking to sign Buendia before the Canaries swoop in, and he’s a player that Bielsa is clearly fond of.

What the player offers also is an element of versatility, with him able to operate in a central attacking role behind the striker, or on the flank – For me, I can see the Norwich man being someone Leeds view as a potential successor to Pablo Hernandez, who is reaching the latter stages of his career.

I can see some serious interest in Buendia this summer, especially if Farke’s men do go down, and whether Leeds can force themselves to the front of the queue remains to be seen.

George Dagless

This is surely promotion dependant.

That’s the only way I see this one happening, if the clubs switch places in the English football pyramid.

I think Buendia is good enough to be playing in the Premier League and for a side higher up the table than Norwich he could really flourish at that level.

For Leeds, then, he’d be a good signing – especially with how they like to play – but their potential promotion is what will only give them a chance of getting him next season.

I expect Norwich to drop out of the Premier League now, and a top-flight side will look to get Buendia – it’s just a case of whether the Whites are able to call themselves that or not come the opening of the summer window.

Jacob Potter

This would be a fantastic signing by Leeds if they can get it over the line.

Buendia has already shown that he can adjust to the step up to the Premier League with Norwich City, and I certainly feel as though he’d fit well into the Leeds team.

The Canaries midfielder would take the weight of expectation off of the shoulders of Pablo Hernandez to provide the creative spark in the Leeds team.

Norwich look as though they’re stay in the top-flight is going to be a brief one, and Leeds are making the right move in targeting Buendia, as they look as though they’re going to win promotion into the Premier League themselves this season.

If he’s available at a cut-price deal if Norwich are to be relegated, then it should be a no-brainer for Bielsa’s side to make a move for him in the summer transfer window.