‘This is surely a joke’ – Many Swansea fans react as Russell Martin names starting XI for Cardiff clash

Swansea City will be hoping to earn the bragging rights with Cardiff City coming to town this afternoon for the South Wales derby.

In what has already been a weekend of excellent Championship action, the Swans will be looking to distance themselves from their Welsh rivals.

Both clubs have picked up just 11 points from 11 this season, with the pair sitting just three points away from the relegation zone.

Russell Martin’s side might be sitting in 19th place, but they have kept four clean sheets at home this season, and have recently proven to be a tough outfit to break down, with just one defeat in their last six.

After a strong start to the season, Cardiff have been in terrible form. Mick McCarthy’s side have lost their last five league games, scoring just once in the process.

The Swans have named two changes for today’s match, with Ryan Bennett coming back into the heart of the defence and Ethan Laird returning to a right-wing-back role.

The aforementioned duo are coming in for Ben Cabango and Joel Latibeaudiere, with the pair dropping down to the bench.

Here, we take a look at how some Swansea fans have reacted to today’s team news ahead of the Cardiff clash…

Not very attacking but we'll see 😬 https://t.co/uuk5zDRJwB — Aaron (@Aaronhughes_64) October 17, 2021

This is surely a joke — leosullivan (@LeoScfc) October 17, 2021

Poor Obafemi. I hope to see him start a game soon :/ — Swansea City Fan (@SwansFanYJB) October 17, 2021

No height in the team lovely selection — YanksOut (@ill_shank_urDad) October 17, 2021

Naughton Bennett Manning 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — AMY 🦢 • #HerGameToo (@amyclement94) October 17, 2021

smith but not ntcham😐 — evan (@scfcevann) October 17, 2021

Cabango not starting… Bennett only returned back from injury and starting.. — Nuel Abram De Guzman🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@AbramDeguzzy) October 17, 2021