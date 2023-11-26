Highlights Southampton has invested in young players with potential, as evidenced by the high value of their squad, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis as their most valuable player (£21.7 million).

Southampton’s season took a while to kick into gear, especially as the team got used to the playing style of Russell Martin. However, they head into the final weeks of 2023 with promotion still a real possibility.

Southampton decided to invest in players who have a lot of potential and who may have a bright career in the future, either for the Saints or elsewhere. This is evident in the value of the squad.

Here, Football League World has decided to determine the best starting XI for Southampton in terms of value, according to Transfermarkt, with the team set up in a generic 4-2-3-1 formation. The starting XI is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth £150 million.

GK: Gavin Bazunu - £13 million

The Irish international has played a lot of games in his short career for club and country. This is the reason that Southampton invested in the potentially world-class goalkeeper. He has had a torrid time in the Premier League with Southampton as he was exposed, but the former Manchester City keeper has a bright future, which is why Transfermarkt has valued him at £15 million.

LB: Kyle Walker-Peters - £19.1 million

The England international joined the club permanently in August 2020 after a successful loan the season before. Since joining the Saints, he has been a key component of the squad, featuring heavily every season. Kyle Walker-Peters will be determined to kickstart his international career once again, and he will need to be playing in the Premier League for this, so he will be fighting hard to bring the club back to this position - he features at left-back in this list, meaning there's no place for Ryan Manning.

CB: Jan Bednarek - £10.4 million

Jan Bednarek was on loan at Aston Villa for the first part of last season and returned to St Mary’s in January, but was unable to help save the club from relegation. However, the Polish international has remained at the club to fight for promotion back to the Premier League, and he has been a key feature of the side. It took him a season to find his feet at the club but since the start of the 2018-19 season, he has been ever present.

CB: Taylor Harwood-Bellis - £21.7 million

The defender was signed by Southampton on a season-long loan for the campaign from Manchester City. This is why the player is valued at £21.7 million on Transfermarkt, as he is a young player with a lot of potential who has played well during his spell last season with Burnley and is currently impressing while at Southampton this campaign. The English centre half has a bright future, but he will look to secure consecutive promotions from the Championship, hopefully next season making the step-up to the Premier League.

RB: Shea Charles - £8.7 million

The young midfielder played for Northern Ireland before he ever stepped foot on the pitch for a senior club side. A clear indication of the potential the player has. Shea Charles joined Southampton from Manchester City, another player that is part of this squad that has done this. So far, Charles’ move to find regular first-team football has paid off. The player is versatile and can play at right back too.

CM: Carlos Alcaraz - £13 million

Carlos Alcaraz joined Southampton in January 2022, and he has been a staple of the Saints side since then. The potential of Alcaraz has helped in the valuation of Transfermarkt, but it is mainly down to the quality that he has displayed since joining the South Coast club. Martin will hope to keep the player at the club as he plans for the Premier League with the Argentine key to the club thriving in the top flight.

CM: Flynn Downes - £7.8 million

The West Ham midfielder has joined the Saints on loan for the season and he has so far enjoyed himself in Southampton colours. Downes enjoyed his time at West Ham being part of the squad that won the Europa Conference League but has taken the decision to join the Saints on loan for more regular football.

CAM: Joe Aribo - £7 million

The Nigerian is valued at £7 million by Transfermarkt. This comes after a successful period at Rangers and the influential impact he has had on Southampton. He featured heavily last season during the relegation campaign. He is seen as one of the more experienced players in the side at 27.

RW: Adam Armstrong - £12.2 million

According to Transfermarkt, Adam Armstrong is the most valuable player that can play in the right wing position. Armstrong will hope to find the goalscoring form that he had in his time at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship. He has also taken the captain's armband since the departure of James Ward-Prowse.

LW: Kamaldeen Sulemana - £15.6 million

The Ghanian joined the club in February 2023, and since then he has been an important player for Southampton. Kamaldeen Sulemana will look to take more responsiblity in the 2023-24 season while the winger develops in the Championship. Martin will hope that Sulemana can start to find his clinical touch to really propel the club into the heart of the promotion battle.

ST: Che Adams - £15.6 million

The Scottish international has enjoyed the highs and lows of this year with the qualification for Euro 2024 with Scotland but also suffered relegation from the Premier League with Southampton. However, Che Admas has decided to fight to bring the club back to the top flight of English football. Martin will be hopeful that Adams starts to hit the back of the net more, as this will help them reach their ambitions, but it will also increase his value, which sits at £15.6 million according to Transfermarkt, should he leave the club.