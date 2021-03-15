Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘This is something I can get behind’, ‘Very happy’ – Many Birmingham fans react as 44-year-old looks likely to be next manager

Aitor Karanka is set to be replaced at Birmingham City with former Blues player Lee Bowyer, with local Charlton reporter Richard Cawley suggesting that the 44-year-old is heading for the Midlands.

Karanka’s departure from Birmingham was confirmed yesterday by several outlets, but the club are yet to officially confirm that the Spaniard has left.

And if it’s because they hadn’t secured his replacement yet, then it may soon come out as Bowyer looks destined for St Andrew’s once again.

Cawley believes that Bowyer informed the Charlton squad this morning of his departure, and he leaves them in eighth position in League One, with the Addicks having been very inconsistent in recent weeks.

Bowyer has only managed one home win with Charlton since mid-December, and that may be a worry to Blues fans as their team haven’t exactly been stellar on their own patch, having won just three games at St Andrew’s in the league this season.

But if there’s one thing that Bowyer will not be lacking – and that’s passion.

Birmingham fans know full well of Bowyer’s commitment having played for them between 2009 and 2011, and being a fan favourite he will understand the gravity of the task at hand.

It looks like Blues fans are all in on Bowyer arriving at the club – they’ve been reacting to the news on social media.


