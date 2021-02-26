‘This is some turn of events’ – Ipswich Town on verge of replacing Paul Lambert with 54-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town are set to replace manager Paul Lambert with Paul Cook as the club edge closer to being taken over by a group of American investors, as per the Athletic.

Lambert has been lambasted this season by large sections of the Tractorboys faithful amid the inconsistent form on the pitch, and he now looks set to be replaced by Cook who is currently without a job after leaving Wigan Athletic in the summer.

George Harbey

This is some turn of events.

First and foremost, and it isn’t a surprise to see that Lambert looks set to be replaced. Results and performances just haven’t been good enough since he came to the club, and a change is definitely needed.

The fact that they are getting Paul Cook is a massive coup in my opinion. He’s a manager who excelled at Championship level with Wigan and did such a good job there, and has been a contender for many second tier jobs.

Cook knows how to build a winning mentality having won league titles with Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan, and knows how to handle expectations of big clubs.

Ipswich don’t want to be knocking around in League One for much longer, and under fresh management in Cook and fresh ownership above him, I think it would be a match made in heaven.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a brilliant appointment.

Firstly, news of the takeover is what Ipswich fans will have been dreaming of, and to get a manager like Cook would be the icing on the cake.

He is proven at this level, plays good football, and, in truth, should be managing in the Championship. So, it’s a coup for the Tractor Boys, and it suggests that the prospective new owners have big ambitions.

Clearly, Cook will have a big job on his hands, but he has proven over the years that he is the ideal man to turn clubs around. As well as that, he has the personality to bring the fans back on side, and that will be a big task for the next boss, as the supporters are understandably angry at how far the club has fallen.

Every Ipswich fan will be desperately hoping that there are no late hitches and this goes through, as it could be the start of an exciting new era.

Ben Wignall

This would be a fantastic move for Ipswich and if Cook does come in along with the takeover happening, there would be a feel-good factor around the club again.

Even though their latest game was a victory over Hull, it does seem that Paul Lambert has run his course at the club and they need fresh ideas.

Cook is a good manager and his teams play nice football, and if it weren’t for Wigan going into administration then he would have guided the Latics to a mid-table finish in the Championship last season.

That would’ve been a fantastic feat considering Wigan were languishing in the relegation zone for much of the season, and such is his managerial acumen Cook has been considered for other Championship roles recently but he’s turned them down – a League One club securing him would be quite a coup.