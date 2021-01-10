‘This is ridiculous’, ‘A joke’ – Key Birmingham City figure comes in for criticism after heavy FA Cup defeat

Birmingham City are out of the FA Cup after they were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Manchester City this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s side are a formidable team, so it was always going to be a huge task for Blues to stay in the game. However, the tie was effectively over after 15 minutes, with Bernardo Silva scoring twice in the first quarter.

Unsurprisingly, the hosts dominated possession, and a third would arrive just after the half hour mark when Phil Foden scored.

From that point, it was damage limitation for Aitor Karanka’s side, as they tried to avoid a hammering. And, in fairness, they did that, even if City eased up.

Whilst a decent showing towards the end offered some reason for optimism, the fans were not happy with Karanka considering the game was over so early.

As well as that, his subs were also criticised. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

I hate the lack of courage from Karanka. It shows in the team week in and week out. We were always gonna lose this but it’s the lack of fight and courage I cannot abide. #bcfc #FACup — M Brennan 💙 🏐 (@MattyBrennan) January 10, 2021

Karanka – this is a joke! They. Are laughably bad. But I’m not laughing #BCFC — Gary Loveridge (@Garyinash04) January 10, 2021

I’m Karanka in but the way he’s set us up today is shocking. I know it’s Man City’s first team but this is crap the way he’s set us up #bcfc #FACup — Ellis🇯🇲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Ellis_22) January 10, 2021

Karanka’s continued usage of Clayton is the most baffling thing about him #bcfc — ToweringZigic (@ToweringZigic) January 10, 2021

Wow, I just can't get my head around Karanka's subs? Does he even know its a cup game? #BCFC — Bobby Jones (@bobbyjones007) January 10, 2021

I have got to say @Karanka 's subs are up there with the most negative, mind-boggling pointless subs in world football #bcfc — D_A_N (@GameStarterMan) January 10, 2021

Two defensive subs at 3-0 down away at Man City in the cup??????? Why not go for it? Karanka needs to sort his subs out this is ridiculous #BCFC — Sam (@samking_03) January 10, 2021