‘This is ridiculous’, ‘A joke’ – Key Birmingham City figure comes in for criticism after heavy FA Cup defeat

Birmingham City are out of the FA Cup after they were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Manchester City this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s side are a formidable team, so it was always going to be a huge task for Blues to stay in the game. However, the tie was effectively over after 15 minutes, with Bernardo Silva scoring twice in the first quarter.

Unsurprisingly, the hosts dominated possession, and a third would arrive just after the half hour mark when Phil Foden scored.

From that point, it was damage limitation for Aitor Karanka’s side, as they tried to avoid a hammering. And, in fairness, they did that, even if City eased up.

Whilst a decent showing towards the end offered some reason for optimism, the fans were not happy with Karanka considering the game was over so early.

As well as that, his subs were also criticised. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


