Queens Park Rangers picked up a valuable point in their quest to survive as they came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with West Brom at The Hawthorns.

QPR remain in relegation trouble

Whilst it was a very pleasing point for the R’s, and there was a lot of encouragement to take from the way the side battled back, the reality is that Gareth Ainsworth has picked up just four points from the eight games he has been in charge of.

Therefore, the Londoners are firmly in the relegation battle as they approach the final five games of the campaign. QPR are currently two points clear of the relegation zone, whilst Cardiff, the team directly below them in the table, do have a game in hand.

So, it seems as though this is a fight that could go the distance, which is not what was expected when Ainsworth was named as Neil Critchley’s successor earlier this year.

Of course, the former player isn’t entirely responsible for the mess the R’s are in given what he inherited, but he certainly hasn’t had the impact he would’ve wanted since arriving.

Ajax coach on radar

That’s why it has been suggested the QPR hierarchy are already considering a change, as Football Insider claim they want Michael Reiziger to be their next head coach.

The former Barcelona player is currently a coach at Ajax, but the report states that he will leave the Amsterdam outfit in the summer when his deal expires, and they will be on the lookout for a new permanent boss themselves. As a result, Reiziger could be interested in becoming the main man elsewhere, and the prospect of joining the R’s will no doubt appeal.

The update adds that a ‘number’ of Championship clubs are also keeping tabs on the former Dutch international, who has a good reputation as a coach.

Yet, the prospect of Ainsworth leaving wouldn’t go down very well among the QPR support, as he remains a popular figure due to what he achieved in his playing days. Furthermore, many recognise that the problems at Loftus Road run deeper at the moment, which is evident by the fact they are already on their third manager of the season, and facing the possibility of relegation to the third tier.

So, even though Reiziger may be an emerging talent as a coach, many were not happy with the reports coming out so soon after Ainsworth had arrived…